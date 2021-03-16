Baby bottle craze sweeps Gulf Arab states, sparks backlash

A waiter poses with a tray of baby bottles that he brought out from storage, at Einstein Cafe in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Cafes across several Gulf Arab states have begun selling coffee and other cold drinks in baby bottles, kicking off a new trend that has prompted excitement, confusion and backlash. The fad started at Einstein Cafe, a slick dessert chain with branches across the region. Soon, authorities from Kuwait to Dubai cracked down claiming the trend violates local traditions. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cafes across several Gulf Arab states started selling coffee and other cold drinks in baby bottles this month, kicking off a new trend that has elicited excitement, confusion — and backlash.

The fad began at Einstein Cafe, a slick dessert chain with branches across the region, from Dubai to Kuwait to Bahrain. Instead of ordinary paper cups, the cafe, inspired by pictures of trendy-looking bottles shared on social media, decided to serve its thick milky drinks in plastic baby bottles.

Although the franchise was no newcomer to baby-themed products — a milkshake with cerelac, the rice cereal for infants, is a long-standing bestseller — the unprecedented fervor over the feeding bottles came as a bit of a shock. All the stress and anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic appears to have spurred some to find an outlet in the strange new craze.

“Everyone wanted to buy it, people called all day, telling us they’re coming with their friends, they’re coming with their father and mother,” Younes Molla, CEO of the Einstein franchise in the United Arab Emirates, told The Associated Press this week. “After so many months with the pandemic, with all the difficulties, people took photos, they had fun, they remembered their childhood.”

Lines clogged Einstein stores across the Gulf. People of all ages streamed onto sidewalks, waiting for their chance to suck coffee and juice from a plastic bottle. Some patrons even brought their own baby bottles to other cafes, pleading with bewildered baristas to fill them up.

Pictures of baby bottles filled with colorful kaleidoscopes of drinks drew thousands of likes on Instagram and ricocheted across the popular social media app TikTok. A cure for the world’s uncertainty? A response to some primal instinct? Either way, a trend was born.

Soon, however, online haters took note — the baby bottle drinkers and providers faced a barrage of nasty comments.

“People were so angry, they said horrible things, that we were an ‘aeb,’ to Islam and the Muslim culture,” said Molla, using the Arabic term for shame or dishonor.

Last week, the anger reached the highest levels of government. Dubai authorities cracked down. Inspection teams burst into cafes where the trend had taken off and handed out fines.

“Such indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local culture and traditions,” read the government statement, “but the mishandling of the bottle during the filling could also contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” an apparent reference to those bringing their used bottles to other cafes.

Authorities, the statement added, had been “alerted to the negative practice and its risks by social media users.”

Backlash also came from Kuwait, where the government temporarily shut down Einstein Cafe, and from Bahrain, where the Ministry of Commerce sent police armed with live cameras into cafes and warned all dining establishments that serving drinks in feeding bottles “violates Bahraini customs and traditions.”

Oman urged citizens to report baby bottle sightings to the Consumer Protection Authority hotline. Saudi Twitter users and media personalities condemned the trend in the harshest terms, with popular news website Mujaz al-Akhbar lamenting that the kingdom's “daughters have suffered from a loss of modesty and religion.”

It’s not the first time that the guardians of local customs in Gulf Arab countries have focused their ire on social media phenomena. Vague laws across the region lend authorities broad power to stamp out public immorality and indecency. Emirati officers last spring, for instance, arrested a young expat for posting a video on TikTok in which he sneezed into a banknote, accusing him of “harming” the UAE’s reputation and its institutions.

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V. The report, published on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

  • Letters to the Editor: You can't compare North Dakota to California when it comes to reopening schools

    Readers respond to a letter from North Dakota saying that California should reopen all schools.

  • 'A blessing from God': Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

    SAMAWA DESERT, Iraq (Reuters) - "Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God!" Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers. "Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface," the 72-year-old said. Braving the harsh weather of Iraq's southern desert, as well as left-behind land mines, Buheir and her family of seven have spent weeks hunting for the seasonal truffles that have provided them with an income for generations.

  • Woman shares her ‘inhumanely’ awful online shopping mistake: ‘This is how they come?’

    TikTok is fascinated with this woman's very unusual online shopping mishap.

  • Oklahoma high school sports announcer who used a racist slur that was caught on a hot mic blamed it on his blood sugar

    Matt Rowan, a high school sports announcer in Oklahoma, used a racist slur when one of the girls' basketball teams kneeled during the national anthem.

  • China wants to dismantle Alibaba's media empire: reports

    Over the years, Jack Ma has accumulated a media portfolio in China that rivals that of Jeff Bezos in the United States. The Chinese authorities have ordered Alibaba to divest some of its media assets due to growing concerns about the company's sway over public opinion in the country, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported citing sources. Alibaba's expeditions in media investments came under scrutiny when the firm announced the buyout of the South China Morning Post, an English-language newspaper launched 118 years ago in Hong Kong.

  • N.C. School Apologizes after Instructing 4th-Graders to Write Pro-Slavery Hashtags for Civil War Assignment

    A North Carolina school district has issued an apology after an “unacceptable” assignment instructed fourth-grade students to write tweets and hashtags that people living in the state might have written if Twitter existed during the Civil War, resulting in a wall display of pro-slavery hashtags in the classroom. “It should be deeply disturbing to anyone,” said Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, a member of the Union County NAACP chapter and former member of the county Board of Education who became the first black woman elected to the board. A photo of the Twitter wall in a now-deleted post on the Waxhaw Elementary School Facebook page showed hashtags including “Slavery for Life” and a post by a student under the username “@dontStopSlavery” saying “you may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it,” according to WJZY. Another post by “Confederate4life” reads “why do we need to leave the county. We can stay and our slaves! #SLAVERYFOREVER.” Morrison-Hansley told the Charlotte Observer the assignment was inappropriate for such young children and said the Twitter wall’s lack of context made it appear that the students were posting racist comments, not sharing what they thought people might have tweeted during the Civil War. “District administrators are taking this matter very seriously and met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary staff,” Union County Schools reportedly said in a statement. The school system “is actively developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to working with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction.” However, Morrison-Hanley told the paper she is not satisfied with the apology, instead calling for the superintendent and members of the board of education to face the public on Youtube and apologize. She said claiming to address diversity, equity and inclusion is “code word for racism” and said that she told a Union County Diversity Committee during its first meeting that those issues “did not bring us here tonight. Issues of racism are what brought us here and that need to be addressed.”

  • TikTokers share 'scary' stories about alleged kidnapping tactic: 'There was a tracker on my car'

    A TikToker alleges there's a sinister reason why wire or ribbon is wrapped around car door handles.

  • ByteDance Begins Hiring for Possible Push Into Semiconductors

    (Bloomberg) -- The standout Chinese startup ByteDance Ltd. has begun hiring employees for a possible push into semiconductors, exploring an expansion well beyond the hit video app TikTok for which it is best known.The Beijing-based company has posted at least a dozen job openings related to semiconductors, including hardware and software engineers in cities like Shanghai and Beijing. A spokesperson for the company confirmed it’s hiring talent as it explores initiatives in the field, including building server chips based on Arm Ltd. designs.ByteDance, founded by Zhang Yiming, has become the most valuable startup in the world on the success of TikTok and its domestic clone, Douyin. The company, last valued at about $180 billion, is said to be exploring an initial public offering for some of its businesses in Hong Kong, including Douyin.In pushing into chips, Zhang is delving into a business that has become a top priority for China’s Communist Party. During the National People’s Congress this month, the government pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence, in an effort to vie with the U.S. for global influence.Baidu Inc., the dominant search provider in China and a ByteDance rival, recently raised $230 million for its AI chip division ahead of a potential spin-off of the business.Companies such as Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have all worked to custom design silicon as they expand into new fields. Gains in efficiency and security are among the key advantages of crafting application-specific hardware.ByteDance’s foray could help it produce chips tailor made for processing the data and making AI recommendations for its stable of social apps.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New mom faces backlash over ‘selfish’ childbirth announcement: ‘Babies make people crazy’

    This mom's family members have turned against her because of how she delivered her pregnancy news.

  • Princeton professor: Students 'forbidden' to express their beliefs in class

    Professor Robert George defends free speech in education amid pressure to conform to woke ideology.

  • Catholic order commits to making $100 million in U.S. slavery reparations

    Jesuit priests pledged Monday to raise $100 million for the descendants of people enslaved by the Catholic order as part of a new racial reconciliation initiative in the U.S., the New York Times first reported.Why it matters: It's one of the biggest moves by an institution to atone for slavery, and "the largest effort by the Roman Catholic Church to make amends for the buying, selling and enslavement of Black people," church officials and historians told the NYT.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Protests over systemic racism in the past year have pushed lawmakers and companies to make or consider making reparations for slavery.Details: In a "first-of-its-kind partnership" among descendants of both the enslaved and enslavers, the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation was created by the GU272 Descendants Association and the Jesuits "in the pursuit of racial healing and justice," per a statement from the Catholic order.The foundation is "rooted in the events of 1838, when 272 enslaved men, women and children were sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana," according to the statement.A New Orleans bank later acquired by JPMorgan Chase used these enslaved people as collateral. JPMorgan will be a co-trustee and provide services including planning and advice.What to expect: The group aims to support educational aspirations of descendants for future generations and actively enage, promote and support programs and activities that "highlight truth, accelerate racial healing and reconciliation, and advance racial justice and equality in America," per the statement."The Foundation aims to develop a full understanding of, and reconciliation with, the numerous institutions of higher education and other entities that profited from slavery," the statement added.Of note: The pledge is much less than the $1 billion called for by descendant leaders to the Catholic order.But the Rev. Timothy P. Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, and Joseph Stewart, the foundation's acting president, told the Times this remains the long-term goal.I am privileged to have been part of the dialogue process that led to the creation of the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation. The Gospel calls us to confess the sin of Jesuit slaveholding and to work for racial justice. https://t.co/wWum6G4lOM— Fr. Tim Kesicki, SJ (@FrTimSJ) March 16, 2021 Go deeper: Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparationsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea scrolls

    Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago. The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum and have been dated around the 1st century AD based on the writing style, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority. The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of Jewish texts found in desert caves in the West Bank near Qumran in the 1940s and 1950s, date from the 3rd century B.C. to the 1st century A.D. They include the earliest known copies of biblical texts and documents outlining the beliefs of a little understood Jewish sect.

  • Lil Baby Introduces New Rap Snacks Beverage Oowee Lemonade

    Rap Snacks' new Lil Baby Oowee Lemonade comes in five flavors—fruit punch, strawberry watermelon, mango pineapple, blueberry, and sweet tea.

  • US accuses Marine once jailed in Iran of treason

    Five years after being freed from Evin Prison through the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati is being accused of treason by the Department of Justice. Hekmati's lawyer disputes the allegations and gives background on the case. (March 16)

  • TikTok User With Prosthetic Leg to Woman Questioning His Use of Handicap Space: ‘You Are Not the Disability Police’

    An Australian TikToker posted a series of videos after being confronted by a woman who questioned his disability after he parked in a handicapped spot.

  • The Sleeping Habits of Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

    Plus, how to sleep like a baby once and for all.

  • Border patrol officials are pulling agents from patrols to care for migrants in their custody

    Border officials told House Republicans today they are having to pull agents from patrolling the border to process and care for the growing number of migrant children and families in their custody, according to two sources familiar with the briefing. Why it matters: Thousands of children are now being held for days and the number of people illegally crossing the border continues to rise, so shelters for minors are rushing to find more space. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Officials at the El Paso Central Processing Center briefed 13 Republican congressional members, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko, during their visit — which has been decried by some Democrats as a political stunt.Between the lines: Border officials told members that 120 of the station's border patrol agents have been pulled from patrolling the border to help process migrants waiting to be transferred to detention centers or shelters, the sources said.They've also had to pull from the same budget used for payroll and benefits to buy supplies for migrants. Border officials expressed concern that the Biden administration would end the use of a public health order to quickly remove migrant adults and some families to Mexico — a Trump-era tool the Biden administration has continued to use except for unaccompanied minors. What they're saying: McCarthy and others harshly criticized the Biden administration in a presser after the tour. “This trip has confirmed for me that there is indeed disorder at the border by executive order," Katko said. Republican members also expressed concern that CBP was not testing migrants for coronavirus. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 8 times women were let down by the police – here are their stories

    The killing of Sarah Everard has struck a chord with many women of all ages, prompting them to tell their own stories – and it makes for grim reading. A survey from UN Women UK has revealed that 97 per cent of women aged 18-24 said they had been sexually harassed, while 80 per cent of women of all ages said they had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces. We speak to eight women who were abused, assaulted and threatened – and how they feel the police failed to act sufficiently in each case. ‘The officers were clueless about digital threats’ Helen, 26

  • Sri Lanka to take time to consider proposed ban on burqa

    Sri Lanka's government said Tuesday it would take time to consider a proposed ban on the wearing of burqas, which a top security official called a sign of religious extremism. Sri Lanka’s minister of public security, Sarath Weerasekara, said Saturday he was seeking Cabinet approval to ban burqas — a garment worn by some Muslim women covering the body and face — a move he said would have a direct impact on national security.