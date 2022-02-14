Baby boy dies in car crash with speeding tow truck, Texas police say

A tow truck driver has been charged with manslaughter after an accident that killed an infant, Texas police said.

Jose Luna was driving a tow truck on Feb. 13 in Houston and was towing a Toyota Corolla, Harris County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release.

Melvin Romero, along with Esbeidy Linares and a baby boy, were stopped at a red light in a Nissan at the same time, police said.

Luna was driving fast, police said, and “failed to control his speed,” causing the front of his tow truck to rear-end Romero’s Nissan.

The impact sent all the vehicles across the intersection and into a ditch, police said.

Linares and the baby, who were both in the back seat of the car, were seriously hurt, police said. The infant died from his injuries at a hospital, police said in the release.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Romero faces vehicular manslaughter charges.