‘What if it was your baby boy?’: Father of 16-year-old killed in McKeesport pushing for justice

A teenager’s murder was captured on camera outside of a McKeesport convenience store in December, and still, no arrests have been made.

Investigators at Allegheny County police have not yet identified a suspect in 16-year-old Chance Naylor’s murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 1 teen killed, another hurt in shooting outside of McKeesport convenience store

Chance’s father, Troy, told Channel 11 that this week marks four months since his son was shot and killed at a McKeesport gas station just a block from their home.

“He said Dad I’ll be back, I’m still waiting for my baby boy to come home,” said Troy Naylor.

On the afternoon of December 13, Chance Naylor was home working on schoolwork when he told his dad he was going with a friend to the Unimart down the street.

Naylor expected his son back quickly, but unfortunately, he never returned.

“I went to that store maybe two or three times a day, but since December 13, I have not walked in that store, and I never will,” Naylor said.

Multiple camera angles show the teens walking up to the door of the store, a man follows behind them, and then a gun appears. Both boys were shot multiple times. Chance was shot in his head and would later die from his injuries.

Now four months later, Chance’s father continues to plead for justice, he is even offering a reward to anyone with information.

RELATED >>> Father of 16-year-old boy shot, killed in McKeesport demands justice

“My family and I have $3,000 for an arrest,” Troy Naylor said.

Troy Naylor said he wants the store shut down.

“If not shut down, more patrol there [because] it’s a bad spot,” Troy Naylor said.

Troy Naylor also shared that he doesn’t want any other parents to have to experience the pain he feels daily.

“When I wake up and I open my eyes and my son’s not here I live it all over, he was a good kid, he did not deserve what happened to him,” he said.

County police said they are actively working to make an arrest and want anyone with information to contact their tip line.

Story continues

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Southwest Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to equipment issues Garbage truck crashes into Shaler home Sheetz to lower certain gas price to less than $2 per gallon as costs continue to rise VIDEO: 2 people charged in connection with death of Bridgeville landscaper DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts