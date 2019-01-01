Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble of collapsed building in Russia

This handout picture released by The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on Jan. 1, 2019, shows emergency officers transporting a baby surviver after a gas explosion rocked a residential building in Russia's Urals city of Magnitogorsk.

An 11-month baby on Tuesday was pulled to safety more than 35 hours after a deadly building collapse in sub-freezing temperatures in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

Video from the scene shows workers carefully extricating the boy from the rubble, wrapping him in blankets and dashing from the scene of the 10-story apartment building in the industrial city 1,000 miles southeast of Moscow.

The child initially was described as a girl, possibly because he was wearing pink socks.

“During the ‘minute of silence’ when rescue workers stop to hear potential survivors, crying was heard underneath the debris,” the governor of Chelyabinsk Region, Boris Dubrovsky, wrote on his Telegram channel. “The child was saved because she was wrapped up warm and inside her cot.”

Doctors say that the child suffered head trauma and serious frostbite on extremities, but the online RT news service described the prognosis as positive. The child's mother was alive and at the hospital.

Russia's Tass news agency reported that eight bodies had been pulled from the wreckage, blamed on a natural gas explosion. Five people were reported injured. Dozens of people evacuated the building safely, but dozens of others remained unaccounted for.

Hopes of finding survivors were dimming as workers struggled to stabilize the work area. The area was blasted with hot-air cannons to combat temperatures that dipped to 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

