Baby Boy Horry mother finally sentenced. She pleaded guilty to baby’s death last year.

The mother of Baby Boy Horry, an infant found dead in 2008 off S.C. 544 in Conway, will go to prison for four years.

Jennifer Sahr, 34, a Vermont native who lives in Florida, and former Coastal Carolina University student, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last year. She has been out on house arrest awaiting trial since her initial arrest.

But rather than sentencing her then, Judge Paul Burch ordered a pre-sentence investigation to uncover more information. The maximum Sahr could have faced was 30 years.

Burch said at the time that he would have to keep Sahr’s two children, both under 10, in mind.

Baby Boy Horry was first found in a shopping bag off the highway by five construction workers. In 2020, through forensic testing, investigators arrested Sahr and initially charged her with homicide by child abuse.

Investigators also located the father, Ronald Woodham III, during this time and contacted him. Woodham has since spoken out about how the prolonged case has affected his life.