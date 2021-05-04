Baby boy killed in during deadly arrest attempt in Mississippi, police say

A baby boy died from injuries suffered when Mississippi police gunned down his murder-suspect father, authorities said Tuesday.

The months-old child was traveling with his dad, 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith, who had been wanted in connection with a double-homicide investigation in Louisiana, officials said.

A 4-month-old child was shot during a police chase in South Mississippi on May 3, 2021. (WXXV)

Smith was fatally shot during an attempted arrest in Mississippi and despite "the efforts of medical staff, the child passed away as a result of the injuries sustained," according to statement from Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back.

The deadly chain of events started Monday in Baker, Louisiana when Smith allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Christin Parker, and her 26-year-old nephew, Brandon Parker at about 11:30 a.m. CDT, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Smith then fled east with the child, who had been living with his mother, Parker, in a blue Nissan Altima, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

Biloxi police learned that Smith had crossed into Mississippi on Interstate 10, and at mile marker 40, "the suspect drove into the grass median and became stuck" at about 3 p.m., according to De Back's statement.

"As the suspect exited the vehicle, shots were fired. Medical attention was given to the suspect but he died as a result of injuries sustained," De Back added. "The juvenile did receive injuries and was taken to a local medical facility for treatment."