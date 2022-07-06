Baby boy and man fatally shot at North Raleigh apartments. Woman survives shooting.

A toddler and man were shot and killed Tuesday night at a North Raleigh apartment complex off Spring Forest Road.

Detectives have arrested Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22, and charged him with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers arrived at the 6100 block of Shanda Drive around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday night to find three victims.

The toddler, a 23-month-old boy, was pronounded dead at the scene.

Robert Thomas, 22, died after being taken to a local hospital.

A 27-year-old woman was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

Baez has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.