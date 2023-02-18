Baby Bunting Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.02 (vs AU$0.063 in 1H 2022)

Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$254.9m (up 6.6% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$2.71m (down 67% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.1% (down from 3.4% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: AU$0.02 (down from AU$0.063 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Baby Bunting Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.0% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 4.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Baby Bunting Group that we have uncovered.

