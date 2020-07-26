Baby, child and two others injured in drive-by shooting, officials say. No arrests announced

A baby, child and two other people were the victims of a north Miami-Dade drive-by shooting Saturday, officials say.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted that he was informed of a drive-by shooting in northern Miami-Dade where a baby and child were shot, “among others”.

“This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable and we as a community cannot become callous to it,” Ramirez said.

Just informed of a drive-by shooting in northern Miami-Dade, in which a baby & child where shot, among others. This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable & we as a community cannot become callous to it. (1 of 2)... — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 26, 2020

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it transported four patients to hospitals, but did not say the victims ages or conditions. Miami-Dade police have not given further information on the shooting or any arrests being made.

WSVN reported that at 8:15 p.m. police responded to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 51st Street. Paramedics took four victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police told WSVN the suspects are still at large.

Ramirez also said in his tweet that Miami-Dade police contributed $5,000 to a reward on information that leads to an arrest or filing of criminal charges. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stopppers at 305-471-8477.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also tweeted about the shooting.

“Heartbroken to learn that yet again, a precious child was shot during a drive-by incident tonight,” Carvalho said. “I am with pleading with the community...if you saw something, PLEASE say something. We must not remain silent when the lives of our children are at stake.”