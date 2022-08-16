Baby and children are among the 25 rescued from flooding during Arizona monsoon season

Reuters

NAIROBI/KISUMU (Reuters) -Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga rejected as "null and void" the result of an Aug. 9 presidential election he was declared to have lost, adding on Tuesday that Kenya's democracy faces a long legal crisis. His first comments on the result came shortly after four of the seven election commissioners said they stood by their decision a day earlier to disown the outcome of the presidential poll, saying the final tallying process had been "opaque". "Our view is that the figures announced by (electoral commission chairman Wafula) Chebukati are null and void and must be quashed by court of law," Odinga, who was making his fifth bid for the presidency, told a news conference.