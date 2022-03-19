Baby Cino death: Miami rapper dies aged 20 after being shot at 40 times

Rapper – real name Timothy Starks – was best known for his song ‘Big Haiti Shottas’ (YouTube)

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20 after being shot moments following his release from jail.

The Miami-based musician – real name Timothy Starks – was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre on Wednesday (16 March) after being arrested on a gun charge.

According to The Miami Herald, Starks – best known for his song “Big Haiti Shottas” – was picked up in a red Nissan car that was shot at moments later .

The shooter who was in another vehicle reportedly fired at least 40 shots at the Nissan as the car entered Palmetto Expressway.

Starks’ car hit a wall on the ramp. The rapper reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

Dante Collins Banks – Starks’ friend who was in the car – was treated at a local hospital after being shot in the abdomen, as per the Herald.

Banks’s mother told WSVN that her son had picked Starks up and that she had been on the phone with him when the shooting began.

“My son was OK. He was talking. He was just shook up because his friend got shot,” she said, adding that Banks has since been released from hospital.

Miami-Dade police department detectives told the publication that “a dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed”.

Law enforcement told the Herald that they are investigating whether the shooting is connected to previous incidents possibly linked to street gangs.