Baby was dead in gas station bathroom for hours before being found, Texas cops say

Police in Texas are investigating after officers say a baby girl was found dead in the bathroom of a gas station.

Surveillance footage obtained by KTRK shows a woman entered the bathroom of a Shell station in Houston at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1. She was there for about 15 minutes, the Houston Police Department said in a news release.

At 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a customer went to use the restroom at the gas station and found the baby, police said.

The woman called 911, and paramedics attempted to provide medical care to the infant. But police said the baby had been dead for hours.

Employees at the gas station were “traumatized,” KTRK reported.

It’s unclear how old the baby was. An autopsy will determine if the infant was dead before or after the woman entered the gas station.

Police are searching for the woman and anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.

