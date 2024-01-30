Baby died from fentanyl overdose in September: coroner
A group of family members related to children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl sued Snapchat maker Snap last year, accusing the social media company of facilitating illicit drug deals involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times deadlier than heroin. The parents and family members involved in the lawsuit are being represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a firm that specializes in civil cases against social media companies in order to make them "legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users." The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that executives at Snap "knew that Snapchat’s design and unique features, including disappearing messages... were creating an online safe haven for the sale of illegal narcotics."
Jimy Williams won 910 games as the manager of the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros.
Following a strike-impacted fourth quarter, GM investors are still looking for the Big Three automaker to continue its strong run of quarterly performance, with Q4 results on deck for Tuesday morning.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce America's royal couple? "You couldn't write it better if you tried," says one expert.
Eternal You follows AI companies who are using the technology to help people "speak" to the dead.
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union -- including a new fee for developers -- as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services." In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect at the New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
Meta has provided new details of how it plans to respond to incoming competition rules in the European Union that aim to tackle abusive behaviors by Big Tech by enforcing fairer dealing on a handful of the world's most powerful platforms. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) applies to just six (mostly U.S.) tech giants, including Meta. Back in September, the EU designated Meta as a "gatekeeper" -- listing six of its products as "core platforms services" under the DMA -- namely, its social networks, Facebook and Instagram; its ads delivery system; its messaging services, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger; and its virtual marketplace platform, Marketplace.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
NASA has shared a high-resolution image of the asteroid Bennu sample inside the Touch-and-Go-Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which remained closed because of stuck fasteners until last week. The mission obtained an abundance of material.
Are you having a "puppy love cinnamon evening" or a "mom rock post-grunge morning?" Spotify daylist will let you know.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Usher will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.