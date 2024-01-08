Baby dies after being found unresponsive inside a dumpster in Hollywood, police say

A baby who was found unresponsive Monday morning inside a dumpster in Hollywood has died, police said.

Around 8:07 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Rodman Street after they were called about a baby not breathing, Hollywood police said in a news release.

“Life-saving measures were immediately performed, however, the infant was pronounced deceased,” Deanna Bettineschi, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. People may also contact Broward Crime Stoppers by dialing 954-493-8477(TIPS) or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.

