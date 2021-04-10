Baby dies after being shot by three-year-old brother in ‘heartbreaking’ incident, police say

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
Houston Police investigating an incident in which an 8-month-old was fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother on 9 April 2021 (ABC13)
Houston Police investigating an incident in which an 8-month-old was fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother on 9 April 2021 (ABC13)

Police in Texas believe that a baby was fatally shot by his three-year-old brother after the older boy got hold of an unsecured firearm at their home.

The infant was shot in his abdomen on Friday morning inside a Houston apartment, Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge told reporters.

Two adults who were inside the apartment drove the eight-month-old boy to a nearby hospital, where he died.

“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up,” said Assistant Chief Baimbridge.

“There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event.”

Police were initially called to the hospital where the infant had been taken, later determining that the shooting had taken place at the apartment

Investigators were not able to locate the gun used in the shooting at first but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.

Prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case, Ms Baimbridge said, noting that such as decision would be up to the homicide division and the district attorney’s office.

There were four adults in the home at the time of the incident, and two stayed behind while the others drove to the hospital.

One or more of the adults present in the home at the time could potentially be charged with making the gun accessible to minors.

Ms Baimbridge said she was unable to reveal whether the three-year-old had said anything in relation to the incident.

“This is heartbreaking, obviously anytime one of these incidents involves a little one or anything that hurts or kills one of our little ones, it’s tragic, it’s profoundly sad,” said the assistant chief.

“It’s one of those cases you don’t want to get. It’s one of those cases you remember. It just stays with you, because they’re truly innocent.”

With reporting from the AP

Recommended Stories

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • U.S. unsure of Iran's "seriousness of purpose" after Vienna nuclear talks

    This week's nuclear talks in Vienna "met expectations" but did not assuage U.S. doubts about Iran's willingness to negotiate in good faith over the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior State Department official told reporters on Friday.The state of play: Iran refused to meet directly with the U.S. but held three days of talks with the nuclear deal's other signatories, while the U.S. — represented in Vienna by Iran envoy Rob Malley — communicated indirectly through envoys, primarily from the European Union.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The talks are expected to continue in a similar format starting the middle of next week, the State Department official said.Why it matters: President Biden promised on the campaign trail to return to compliance with the deal by lifting sanctions if Iran reversed its breaches of the nuclear elements of the deal. The Vienna talks are the most significant step yet toward kickstarting that process.Two working groups are now discussing the steps that both sides would have to take.But the talks will be “heading toward an impasse” if Iran continues to insist that the U.S. lift all sanctions imposed on Iran under former President Trump, including those not linked to its nuclear program, the State Department official said. Between the lines: The U.S. has said some of Trump's sanctions will stay on, while those that violate the deal or deprive Iran of the benefits it stood to gain from it will be lifted.Another issue is sequencing, with Iran continuing to insist that the U.S. make the first move.What they're saying: “The United States team put forward some very serious ideas, demonstrated a seriousness of purpose," the senior official said. "It remains to be seen whether that seriousness of purpose is matched by Iran."As to Iran's refusal to meet directly, the official said: “We think it would be better if we could sit down with the Iranians. We’re not going to pay a price for that, so if they don’t want to meet with us, too bad.”What to watch: Iran will hold its National Nuclear Technology Day on Saturday, which typically includes a new announcement on the nuclear program. Any news will offer a "clue into Iran’s thinking," the official said, and potentially "cast doubt on their intentions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Police reform stalls in Washington a year after George Floyd's death

    Police reform remains a fixture in the public's mind as the trial for George Floyd's killing proceeds. What is Washington doing?

  • Macy's bedding sets are on sale from as low as $19 right now

    Macy's bedding sets are on sale for some of the lowest prices of the season, with three-piece collections available for as low as $18.99—details.

  • Khloé Kardashian Opened Up About Struggling With Her Image After *That* Bikini Pic Went Viral

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Khloé Kardashian is speaking out after an unauthorized photograph of her in a bikini recently made the rounds on social media. The photo was apparently taken over the weekend as the reality star celebrated Easter with her family, and after it went viral, Kardashian and her legal team reportedly attempted to scrub the image from the internet and stop it from being shared.

  • Khloé Kardashian's unauthorized photo controversy has inspired both backlash and support. Here's how it all unfolded.

    Controversy over Khloé Kardashian's photos culminated with the reality star sharing an emotional letter about her body. Here's what led to the post.

  • Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president's powers

    Voters in Kyrgyzstan will cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the president’s powers in this impoverished Central Asian nation. The referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov was elected president, following the ouster of the previous president amid protests, the third time in 15 years that a leader of Kyrgyzstan had been driven from office in a popular uprising. In the January election that brought Zhaparov to office, voters also approved a referendum on whether presidential powers should be increased.

  • Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting

    A toddler shot in the head while riding in a car on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma but remains in critical condition, a doctor said Saturday. Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator to help with his breathing in Lurie Children’s Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, the unit's medical director and the hospital’s associate chief medical officer. The 21-month-old boy “continues to demonstrate positive improvements,” Malakooti said.

  • Phillip Adams’ sister reveals brother’s mental health breakdown: ‘He felt like the world was against him’

    ‘You could just tell that something was off,’ sister Lauren Adams said

  • The Line Of Succession To The Throne, Explained

    The death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, does not impact it. The Prince of Wales is first in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Cambridge will succeed the throne after his father, Prince Charles.

  • Iran says it's testing new advanced nuclear centrifuge

    Iran said Saturday it's testing a new and advanced nuclear centrifuge to more effectively enrich uranium, AP reports.Why it matters: The announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani comes as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in an attempt to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to the agreement, and slapped fresh sanctions on the country.Iran, in response, stepped up its enrichment efforts by building centrifuges and enriching nuclear materials to levels that violated the deal while insisting that it has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran announced in January that it would resume 20% uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, and it has since produced 121 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 20%, according to the Reuters.Details: The centrifuge unveiled Saturday may be able to output enriched nuclear material 50 times quicker than the country's first centrifuge and is likely a new breach of the 2015 deal, according to AP.The big picture: The indirect talks in Vienna this week "met expectations" but did not assuage U.S. doubts about Iran's willingness to negotiate in good faith over the deal, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The talks are expected to continue in a similar format starting the middle of next week.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium at levels that violate the deal until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country, while the Biden administration has demanded that Iran must show compliance to the deal before it lifts the sanctions and rejoins.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prince Charles pays tribute to 'my dear papa' Philip for devoted service

    Britain's Prince Charles paid a personal tribute on Saturday to his "dear papa" Prince Philip, saying the royal family missed him enormously and that the 99-year-old would have been amazed at the touching reaction across the world to his death. Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," Charles, the couple's eldest son and heir to the throne, said outside his Highgrove House home in west England.

  • Beauty Insiders can save big with a Sephora promo code for the huge spring savings event

    Use this Sephora promo code to save big at the retailer's huge spring savings event, with discounts up to 20% off for Beauty Insiders—find out more.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Climate Point: Oil infrastructure springs dangerous leaks from Texas to California

    And another thing: Ingenuity helicopter preps for liftoff from the red planet

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”

  • Matt Gaetz Surfaces at Trumpy Summit to Declare ‘I’m Built for the Battle’

    Joe Raedle/GettyAfter 10 days of relentless developments in the Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) saga of scandals, the Florida Republican reemerged Friday evening to mostly ignore the most recent and damning reports and offer boilerplate MAGA defenses and applause lines.“I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” Gaetz told attendees at the Save America Summit at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida.As Gaetz tries to brush aside reports that he’s under investigation for paying women for sex—including, potentially, an underage minor—Gaetz seemed to see no irony in addressing an event hosted by “Women for America First.” Instead, he claimed the reports were “smears” and “wild conspiracy theories” promoted by a “lying media.”As the sun set on one of Trump’s golf clubs, Gaetz was celebrated as a hero and a “fearless leader.”Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenThe congressman kicked things off by regurgitating the lie that the 2020 “election was stolen” from former President Donald Trump, due to “changes to the rules.” He then moved into familiar “America First” boosterism before saying the past week had been “full of encouragement.”But outside the warm confines of another Trump property, the list of Gaetz scandals is growing and intensifying. Just a few hours before Gaetz spoke Friday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was also opening an investigation into the “public allegations” against him—and the usually laconic press release offered a laundry list of complaints.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Committee wrote in a letter.And yet, no one in attendance for the “Dinner and Drinks with Rep. Matt Gaetz” event would have known that he is potentially fighting for his political future and, more importantly, his freedom. He delivered a speech that largely could have been recited at any Trump rally during the last four years.Still, as much as Gaetz continues to associate himself with the Trump brand, Trump himself appears to be keeping his distance.Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to BreakAs The Daily Beast reported late last week, advisers to the ex-president implored Trump to not publicly defend Gaetz, at least until more was known about the veracity of the allegations regarding a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and the federal probe. For the most part, Trump has privately agreed with that advice, and various Trumpworld luminaries, members of the Trump family, and top Republicans and conservative media stars have shut the hell up about the Gaetz scandal.Some are already preparing to wash their hands of the loyal MAGA soldier, despite years of Gaetz vigorously going to bat for Trump on nearly every scandal or major controversy.None of the 16 former senior Trump admin officials, ex-campaign brass, longtime GOP operatives, and sources close to the ex-president contacted by The Daily Beast were willing to defend Gaetz on the record. Not a single one would even do so anonymously.When former President Trump finally did issue a statement on Gaetz on Wednesday, it was a brief, mostly self-serving statement that offered a half-hearted defense at best."Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in a statement, after reports that Gaetz sought a blanket pardon for himself and other Trump cheerleaders. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."But for Gaetz, it’s all the vindication he needs.“The best is indeed yet to come,” Gaetz said at Friday night’s event.Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.It’s a sentiment lifted from the 2020 Republican National Convention speech of Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent Trump ally and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend.In the intervening time between when Guilfoyle first bellowed those words and when Gaetz said them Friday, Joe Biden beat Trump in the presidential election, the U.S. Capitol was overtaken by insurrectionists, Trump became the first U.S. president to get impeached twice, and it was exposed that Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department probe into alleged sex trafficking and prostitution.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The day I met the Duke: tales of tartan trews, wondrous wheelchairs ... and a keen eye for a hangover

    As the Queen’s consort for more than 70 years, the Duke of Edinburgh was a master of public events, carrying out an incredible 22,219 solo engagements, and countless thousands more at the side of his wife. While decade after decade in such a role might have proved tiresome for most, Prince Philip brought his charm, his sense of humour, and a steel-edged wisdom to every public occasion. His manner with people was designed to put them at their ease, and the more ordinary the people, the friendlier he was. Whomever he met, whether bishop or boy scout, he questioned, he cajoled, he played devil’s advocate, and he created memories that will live long after his passing. Tributes have poured in from across the globe since the Duke’s death on Friday. World leaders have queued up with actors, musicians, and celebrities to pay tribute. But over his remarkable 99 years, he also touched the lives of countless ordinary people, many of whom have filled online forums, social media sites and The Telegraph’s post-bag with their recollections of the magical, and memorable, moment that they met the Duke of Edinburgh. Here we share some of their stories.

  • It's smackdown season in techland

    In this week's edition of Insider Tech we take a look at some of the big rivalries shaping the tech landscape.