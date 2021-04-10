Baby dies after being shot by three-year-old brother in ‘heartbreaking’ incident, police say

Houston Police investigating an incident in which an 8-month-old was fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother on 9 April 2021 (ABC13)

Police in Texas believe that a baby was fatally shot by his three-year-old brother after the older boy got hold of an unsecured firearm at their home.

The infant was shot in his abdomen on Friday morning inside a Houston apartment, Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge told reporters.

Two adults who were inside the apartment drove the eight-month-old boy to a nearby hospital, where he died.

“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up,” said Assistant Chief Baimbridge.

“There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event.”

Police were initially called to the hospital where the infant had been taken, later determining that the shooting had taken place at the apartment

Investigators were not able to locate the gun used in the shooting at first but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.

Prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case, Ms Baimbridge said, noting that such as decision would be up to the homicide division and the district attorney’s office.

There were four adults in the home at the time of the incident, and two stayed behind while the others drove to the hospital.

One or more of the adults present in the home at the time could potentially be charged with making the gun accessible to minors.

Ms Baimbridge said she was unable to reveal whether the three-year-old had said anything in relation to the incident.

“This is heartbreaking, obviously anytime one of these incidents involves a little one or anything that hurts or kills one of our little ones, it’s tragic, it’s profoundly sad,” said the assistant chief.

“It’s one of those cases you don’t want to get. It’s one of those cases you remember. It just stays with you, because they’re truly innocent.”

With reporting from the AP