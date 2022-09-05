Baby dies at hospital after allegedly being shaken in McKeesport

An infant who was rushed to the hospital last week because he wasn’t breathing has passed away.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 5-month-old Michael Armstrong died Sunday at the hospital. A cause of death wasn’t listed.

On Aug. 31, police and medics were called to Harrison Village in McKeesport at around 12:27 a.m.

Police said Michael Barber, 29, was watching his baby alone Wednesday since around 10 p.m.

According to court documents, he gave police two stories about what happened. But after detectives told him doctors said the injuries didn’t come from falling, Barber admitted that he shook the baby because “he was frustrated that the child wouldn’t stop crying.”

Doctors determined the baby suffered subdural hemorrhaging, arachnoid hemorrhaging and cerebral edema which is indicative of the infant being shaken.

Barber is currently facing several charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. We’re working to learn if any additional or upgraded charges will be filed now that his son has died.

