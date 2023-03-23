Baby dies from injuries, Sanford man now charged with murder

Mar. 23—A 6-month-old boy who was on life support after being treated for injuries resulting from physical abuse has died and a Sanford man is now charged with first-degree murder.

Drake Hamilton Conrad, 29, of the 700 block of Highland Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Boone Brands Foods in the 2200 block of Boone Trail, according to a release from the Sanford Police Department.

Conrad initially was charged in January with felony child abuse resulting in serious injury, police have said.

On Jan. 3, officials at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill contacted Sanford police after the baby, then 4 months old, was brought to the medical facility for treatment of "traumatic injuries to head, neck and spine," the release said.

The infant was placed on life support and died March 15 at the FirstHealth Hospice Care facility in Moore County, police said Wednesday.

The charge against Conrad was upgraded to murder with the death of the child, police said, and he is being held without bail at the Lee County Jail.

Conrad was arrested Jan. 6 on the felony abuse charge and his bail was set at $150,000. He posted the required 15% of bond and was released from the jail pending his appearance in Lee County District Court, according to police Maj. Vinnie Frazer.

Cassandra Lee Conrad, 34, of the Highland Street address, also was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with felony child neglect resulting in serious injury.

It was not known Wednesday if the charge would be upgraded or if additional offenses would be filed against Cassandra Conrad.