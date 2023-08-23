Baby dies after pregnant mom shot in stomach, NC cops say. Man charged with murder

A child delivered during an emergency C-section died as a result of its mother being shot, leading police to charge a North Carolina man with first-degree murder, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The infant’s mother remains in “stable but critical condition,” police said in a news release. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, in the 1800 block of Powell Street. Fayetteville is about 65 miles south of Raleigh.

Two women with gunshot wounds were taken to hospitals — one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, officials said.

“The (critically hurt) female victim ... suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, was in the late term of her pregnancy,” police said.

“The victim underwent an emergency C-section, and the child later died. The autopsy examination has determined the child’s cause of death was as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting.”

A Fayetteville man identified as Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr., 24, was arrested Aug. 22 as a suspect in the shootings, officials said. Investigators did not release details of a motive and have not said if he knew the victims.

Florence is charged with:

First-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Felony conspiracy

Shooting into occupied vehicle

Shooting into occupied dwelling

