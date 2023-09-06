Baby Doe' case still being investigated in Greene County

Sep. 6—WHITE PLAINS, Ga. — It's been more than five years since a pet dog brought its owner the remains of a newborn infant and still the case hasn't been solved.

But local and state law enforcement authorities have not forgotten about it.

The case, known as the "Baby Doe" case, is still under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville.

Since the dog belonging to a family on Chester Road in White Plains found an infant's foot somewhere in that area back on May 15, 2018, the case has been actively pursued by authorities.

"We have looked into many different leads and avenues and sent a lot of things to our crime lab to check it for DNA testing to see if it matches to the DNA of other people who may have been related to this baby," according to Mary Chandler, special agent in-charge of the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville. "We have also worked closely with the Greene County Sheriff's Office over the last five years in an attempt to find out the name of the woman who had this baby and the circumstances surrounding the death."

Chandler said the sheriff's office requested the GBI's assistance as soon as they began their investigation.

"We have been working with the sheriff's office ever since," Chandler said.

In an interview last week, Chandler said the sheriff's office requested that the case file be sent to them to determine what all the GBI had done with the case thus far.

She said Capt. Scott Smith of the Greene County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI case file. Smith oversees the sheriff's office criminal investigation division.

The case is assigned to Investigator Lt. Brian Moore.

"We sent it to them probably a couple of months ago," Chandler said. "We have worked with them this entire time."

Several people have been interviewed as part of the joint investigation, she said.

"There are a couple of people we still want to interview but they are out of the country, which has made it difficult," Chandler said. "We still need to follow up on at least those two interviews."

The infant's foot was sent to the GBI Crime Laboratory in Decatur in an attempt to determine the child's gender and to extract DNA.

"We have sent other evidence to a lab in Texas to see if they can help us, too," Chandler said.

The lab is named Othram and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

"They have pulled up familial DNA to figure out who other relatives might be to trace the baby's foot back to in this case," Chandler said. "So, we've had to backtrack a lot."

Thus far, nearly 100 different investigative acts have been conducted by local and state law enforcement authorities pertaining to this case, she said.

"That's every action we have done involving this case up to now," Chandler said.

That includes interviews, lab work and collecting evidence.

The case remains active and ongoing, Chandler said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 706-453-3351 or the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.