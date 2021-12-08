Baby ejected from SUV in I-85 crash has died, Durham police say

A 9-month-old child has died after being ejected from an SUV during a crash on Interstate 85 near Durham last week.

The crash occurred on an I-85 overpass to U.S. 70 on the evening of Dec. 1, after a woman lost control of her vehicle on a curve and hit a guardrail, according to the Durham Police Department.

The woman, whom police have not publicly identified, was driving southeast in a 2003 Ford Explorer.

The 9-month-old was ejected from the SUV in the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said at the time.

In a Wednesday news release, Durham police said the child had died.

Three other children — an 8-month-old and a 3- and 6-year-old — were also in the backseat and were injured, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening and they were expected to recover.

Durham investigators said only one of the children was “properly restrained” and that charges were pending.

Police previously said that speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

The News & Observer has asked Durham police for more details about the circumstances of the crash, the relationship between the driver and the children, and what charges could be filed in the incident.