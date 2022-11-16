Baby elephant interrupts reporter on camera

Bloomberg

Poland, a NATO member, was hit by two Russian missiles killing two people, according to an unidentified US intelligence official cited by the Associated Press. The strike was also reported by the Zet radio network in Poland, which said the rockets fell about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Poland's border with Ukraine. Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks reacts on "Bloomberg Television." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en