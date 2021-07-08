Baby found dead in a dumpster near YMCA in 2007. Mother just arrested in California

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

Mary Anne would have been 14 years old this September, possibly looking forward to starting high school in her South Central Pennsylvania neighborhood.

Her life was instead cut drastically short; she was killed as a newborn and disposed of in a dumpster behind a YMCA in 2007. The moniker “Mary Anne” was given to her because police did not know her real name, if she was given one.

Police investigated for more than a decade trying to determine who killed and discarded the baby until recent DNA evidence led to a breakthrough in the case. The girl’s mother, Tara Brazzle, was charged Friday with criminal homicide, Pennsylvania officials say.

Brazzle was questioned about the murder on July 1 and told police she put the baby in a dumpster, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Officers didn’t arrest Brazzle at the time because investigators were still trying to determine if Brazzle had an accomplice, but she was caught the following day after she had flown to California.

“The death and circumstances of the discovery of Baby Mary Anne had a tremendous impact on this community,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement. “The case was incredibly sad then and incredibly sad now, as those with ties to Baby Mary Anne begin to process and grieve a personal loss about which they are only now learning.”

The investigation began Sept. 24, 2007, when YMCA employees discovered the newborn in the dumpster. The district attorney’s office said the baby “had been wrapped in a blood-stained towel and several plastic bags and placed into a canvas bag along with the placenta and the umbilical cord.”

The baby’s cause of death was ruled as asphyxia, leading to an in-depth investigation into the homicide. Police ruled out 25 woman who tipsters said were pregnant at the time. The case eventually went cold.

In 2016, a new lead investigator in the case helped collect DNA evidence using technology not previously available. The baby’s DNA was uploaded into a public genetic genealogy database in 2018, and police used that to find a connection between the baby and Brazzle, the district attorney said.

Brazzle was interviewed at her home last week in Indiana, where she said she had given birth to the baby.

“Brazzle indicated that she knew she was pregnant, failed to seek any prenatal care for the baby and did not provide any medical care to the baby after giving birth,” according to the district attorney. “According to Brazzle, she placed the baby in the trash dumpster located behind the YMCA several days later.”

Brazzle worked at the YMCA at the time of the 2007 discovery, according to a coworker who found the baby’s body.

”That floored me when I found out who it was,” David Ressler told Lancaster Online of Brazzle’s arrest.

Brazzle, 44, is a mother of three other children, her boyfriend, Anthony Ortiz, told Lancaster Online. Ortiz said his girlfriend was not fleeing to California, but rather traveling there to see him.

She was arrested by the San Jose Police Department as she disembarked the plane last week. She is being held at the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department with no bail as she awaits extradition to Pennsylvania, the district attorney said.

Teen’s slaying went unsolved in Illinois for 49 years. Now retired welder is arrested

23 years after newborn is found in trash can, mom is charged with murder, WA cops say

DNA evidence ties mom to 2003 deaths of twin babies found in trash, Illinois cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 People Found Dead in Car Last Seen with Teens Missing for Nearly a Week in California

    Ethan Manzano and his girlfriend Sophia Edwards, both 19, were last seen driving in the now-crashed car on July 1

  • Sanger police officer arrested for sexual battery

    Officer Torrence was immediately placed on administrative leave and the case was given to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

  • Vatican: Pope Francis recovers from temporary fever episode

    The Vatican announced that the Pope ran a slightly higher than normal fever for a short amount of time on Wednesday, days after intestinal surgery.

  • Business groups, unions join together on infrastructure plan

    Major business and union groups have formed a new coalition designed to add momentum for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that the Senate is expected to take up this month. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO, along with trade groups representing manufacturers and retailers, announced the coalition Thursday. The group’s formation comes as a bipartisan group of senators tries to craft a bill from a blueprint that aims to dramatically boost public works spending over the next five years.

  • COVAX aims to deliver 520 million vaccine doses to Africa this year

    The global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX aims to deliver 520 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa this year, its managing director said, with supplies ramping up from September after delays caused by Indian export restrictions. Aurelia Nguyen told a news conference on Thursday organised by the World Health Organization's Africa region that the scheme had delivered around 25 million doses to 44 African countries so far, but she was not happy with progress. In early March, the CEO of vaccine alliance Gavi, one of the organisations co-leading COVAX, had said the aim was to supply Africa - whose total population is 1.3 billion - with 720 million doses in 2021.

  • Warnings of staff shortages due to self-isolation

    Business groups say the delay in easing self-isolation rules will hit firms that rely on young workers.

  • UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons in boost for airlines

    LONDON (Reuters) -Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home from July 19, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The rule change will be a huge boost to airlines and the travel industry which have been brought to their knees by 15 months of restrictions. "I can confirm today that from the 19th of July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England," Shapps said.

  • UK to deport Albanian criminals more quickly under new deal

    Priti Patel has struck a new agreement with Albania to speed up the deportation of the nation’s criminals from the UK. The Home Secretary signed the agreement to remove failed asylum seekers and jailed Albanian criminals sooner as part of a two-day visit to the country’s capital, Tirana. Albanians make up the largest number of foreign national offenders in UK prisons, totalling more than 1,500, or 16 per cent of the overseas jail population. The deal will enable the Government to enact its plans

  • Great news for Charlotte area beach lovers: Lake Norman swimming spot to stay open

    COVID-19, lifeguard shortage kept beach closed in 2020, until recent July 4 holiday weekend.

  • Afghan forces say Taliban being driven out of western city

    It is the first direct attack on a provincial capital since the US started to withdraw its forces.

  • The Court chooses a side in the struggle for democracy

    What many regard as the most important civil rights law in American history has been left a mocking, hollow shell.

  • US woman killed by bear that dragged her from tent in Montana

    Wildlife officials are searching for the bear and say they plan to kill it as it remains a threat.

  • Controversial NC social studies documents get OK. But could they change again soon?

    The new standards, designed to promote more equity in learning, have divided state education leaders for months. And the hot-button issue isn’t going away yet.

  • Desperate Indonesians search for oxygen as virus cases soar

    With his aunt gasping for breath at home from her COVID-19 infection, 17-year-old Ridho Milhasan took matters into his own hands Wednesday and went to find her some oxygen. After his uncle scrounged an empty tank from a friend, Milhasan found an oxygen filling station in southern Jakarta, waited in the long line of others also in desperate need, and emerged triumphantly after three hours with the supply he needed. Across Indonesia the coronavirus is again spreading rapidly, and Wednesday was the country's deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 1,040 reported deaths.

  • Philippine cargo ship lists in Manila Bay after collision

    A Philippine cargo vessel and a Cyprus-flagged dredger collided in a Manila Bay anchorage area early Thursday, resulting in no injuries but causing the cargo vessel to list and lie half-submerged in the busy waters.

  • Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

    The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo. The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year.

  • Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug

    Germany will give all its remaining doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to less developed countries in August, the government decided on Wednesday. The cabinet decided that at least 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be given to the COVAX consortium, which aims to ensure poor countries get access to vaccines. Around 80% of the donated vaccines will be given via COVAX, with another 20% given directly to countries in the Western Balkans and members of the EU's Eastern Partnership - Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - and Namibia, where Germany once ran a brutal colonial regime.

  • Audit or Fraudit? Trump supporters bank on Arizona

    A section of the US electorate refuses to believe that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

  • Intense heat wave arrives: Expect dangerous temperatures for days

    The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings across portions of Southern California, with Saturday likely the hottest day of the heat wave.

  • Haltom City man not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of his 7-year-old brother

    The North Texas man repeatedly stabbed his younger brother while they stood in their living room, police said.