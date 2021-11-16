Baby found face-down on sidewalk after dad runs from crash scene, Tennessee cops say

A Tennessee dad is accused of leaving his infant son on a sidewalk while running from a crash scene, police said.

The dad, identified as 23-year-old Juan Cervantes, was seen on a store’s surveillance footage running down the street, away from the scene of a crash, with the baby in White Pine, Tennessee, early on Monday, Nov. 15., according to a report form the White Pine Police Department.

He was then seen putting the baby, who was wearing a diaper, on a sidewalk and continuing to run, police said.

Around 1 a.m., a passing driver heard the baby crying and stopped to find him lying face-down on the sidewalk near the intersection of Main Street and Maple Street, according to the police report. Police said it was about 34 degrees outside at the time.

An officer responded to the area and found Cervantes lying in the middle of the roadway, about 300 yards from where the baby was found, the police report said. He was “unresponsive and could not stand alone.”

He was transported to a hospital, at which point officials determined he was the baby’s father, police said.

The baby was taken to a children’s hospital with head and neck injuries, according to the police report.

Cervantes’s vehicle was then found on the railroad tracks where the crash happened, police said. There was “no valid car seat inside the crashed vehicle.”

Cervantes was charged with aggravated child abuse, driving under the influence, “child safety restraint system,” driving on a suspended/revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

No other information about the incident was released as of Nov. 16.

White Pine is in eastern Tennessee, about 40 miles east of Knoxville.

