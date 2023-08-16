New baby giraffe at the Metro Richmond Zoo
New baby giraffe born at the Metro Richmond Zoo
Baby boomers born from 1960 to 1965 are in big trouble when it comes to retirement savings. The so-called late boomers, nearing retirement, have less wealth than earlier boomer cohorts, including paltry 401(k) assets, according to a new white paper.
When Hernández lost the case in 2021, the judge said MLB made a compelling case that he is simply not a good enough umpire to deserve a promotion.
This week's podcast sees us recap the Toyota Land Cruiser reveal from the ground, cover a lot of other news and drive some other hybrid Toyotas.
Experts weigh in on the "incredibly rare" outcome.
With 11,000 five-star ratings, this summer-into-fall top is a no-brainer.
"First thing's first: DH Gate..."
Cheryl Meany, the mom whose twins were the first to receive the new RSV drug, shares her story.
The Land Rover Defender might be getting an electric little brother. According to an Autocar report, a Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) executive recently revealed some interesting details at an investor conference. This so-called baby Defender is said to use JLR's Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform and is expected to arrive in 2027.
The regional Fed president says inflation is still elevated but is encouraged by recent data: "I hope it's a sign."
The "Pitch Perfect" actress welcomed her first child via surrogate in 2022 with partner Ramona Agruma.
Amazon achieved its “fastest Prime speeds ever” last quarter, the online retail giant announced on Monday. Across the top 60 largest U.S. metro areas, more than half of Prime member orders arrived the same or next day. Same-day delivery is currently available on millions of items for customers across more than 90 U.S. metro areas, and Amazon plans to double the number of delivery sites in the coming years.
Amazon is making its Fresh grocery delivery service available to people without Prime memberships in select U.S. cities. In the past, Fresh grocery delivery was only available to people who had a Prime subscription. With this expansion, people in a dozen cities, including Austin, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, Charlotte, North Carolina, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Denver, Colorado, Nashville, Tennessee, Phoenix, Arizona, Portland, Oregon, Richmond, Virginia, Sacramento, California, San Diego, California and San Francisco, California will be able to order groceries online from Amazon Fresh stores and warehouses.
They're currently 58 percent off.
The 48-year-old sandwich recipes are going viral — but some of the ingredients are raising eyebrows.
A growing number of U.S. hospitals have closed their labor and delivery units, leaving expectant moms with limited options.
"Imagine ... that you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s, and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life."
Maternal death rates are on the rise in the U.S., spiking significantly in 2021. Black women in particular are nearly three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.
In 2012, a then-pregnant McKinli Hatch posted a photo of herself posing with baby names written out on a chalkboard. It immediately went viral — but not for the reason she wanted.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up.
Truex has won three of the last eight Richmond races.