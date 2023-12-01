Get ready to welcome Aurora, the baby giraffe, to the Phoenix Zoo.

The calf was born in October and instead of simply naming her, Phoenix Zoo posted a poll on its website's blog, allowing people to decide her forever name.

The people have spoken, with 44% of the votes cast to name her Aurora instead of the four other names on the poll: Ray, Addae, Kianga and Mkali, which are all synonymous with her mother's name Sunshine.

Phoenix Zoo said Aurora would likely not be able to be seen by the public soon as she was still acclimating and cautious about approaching the savannah.

Updates regarding her first public appearance would be posted soon, the zoo said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Baby giraffe at Phoenix Zoo now has a name. Here's what voters picked