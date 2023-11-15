Baby girl dies from fentanyl overdose. Mother charged with four counts after prosecutors say her other children tested positive.

A Milwaukee mother has been criminally charged after her 10-month-old girl died from an overdose.

Kiara Hopson, 29, was charged with four counts of child neglect, including for the death of her infant, and for illegal substances being found in the blood samples of her other children.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the infant as Rayah Coleman.

Emergency medical personnel responded to Hopson's residence on Milwaukee's lower east side in the 1700 block of West Water Street on Oct. 25 following a report of an unresponsive child. Life-saving measures were attempted but Rayah was declared dead at the scene.

A criminal complaint states Hopson returned home from running an errand to find Rayah unresponsive.

The medical examiner's office said it is presumed that the infant died from acute drug intoxication following the discovery of fentanyl, morphine and norfentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, in the infant's blood sample.

A search of the residence recovered a white powdery substance, the complaint states. The substance was later tested and returned a positive result for the presence of fentanyl, the complaint states.

Drug testing was conducted on the surviving children as well. According to the complaint, a 3-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. An 8-year-old child tested positive for benzoylecgonine.

If convicted on all counts, Hopson could be sentenced to 30½ years in prison.

Rayah's death comes at a time in which much of the nation is grappling with helping reduce drug overdose deaths, which surged during the pandemic.

Two other fatal youth drug overdoses have occurred in Milwaukee County this year, according to the medical examiner's office.

According to the the county's overdose dashboard, 655 fatal overdoses occurred in 2022 in the county. The latest available for 2023 is up through Aug. 24, which shows 307 fatal overdose deaths.

Since 2018, at least 3,860 people died in overdoses in the county, while there were about 26,876 nonfatal overdoses in that same period.

In September, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, issued an advisory due to a rise of fentanyl being present in overdose deaths in the state. One of the department's recommendations for parents to prevent fentanyl overdose deaths is making your residence substance-free.

"Fentanyl is being found in all types of drugs including stimulants (cocaine and methamphetamine) and opioids," DHS said. "It is being pressed into pills and mixed into other drugs. A person may think they are using one substance, but they are instead using a substance mixed with fentanyl."

Fentanyl test strips are legal in Wisconsin and available for purchase.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mother charged after baby girl dies in fentanyl overdose in Milwaukee