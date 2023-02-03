Baby girl dies after tree falls and crushes moving SUV, Massachusetts officials say

A baby girl died after a tree in Massachusetts fell and crushed the SUV she was riding in, police and local news reports say.

The tree toppled while the SUV was traveling down Route 57 in Southwick on Friday, Feb. 3, Massachusetts State Police told McClatchy News in an email. Police arrived on scene shortly after 12 p.m.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office told WWLP that an infant in the SUV died.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital, WCVB-TV reported.

Police did not provide information on her condition, according to Western Mass News.

Winds reached about 30 mph in the early afternoon on Friday with gusts reaching as high as 45 mph, according to a weather report from Local Conditions.

Both state and Southwick police are investigating the incident, according to WCVB-TV.

In early January, a baby was also killed in California when a storm caused a redwood tree to topple onto a home in Sonoma County, McClatchy News reported.

Southwick is about 10 miles southwest of Springfield.

7-year-old killed when tree crashes onto family’s tent in Great Smoky Mountains

9-year-old killed when 2 trees collapse onto car at family’s lake campsite in Maine

4-year-old killed by falling tree in backyard, Colorado sheriff says. ‘Tragic accident’