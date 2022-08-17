Baby goat reunited with family after being stolen from Grays Harbor County Fair

Penny, a 3-month-old goat, was reunited with her family this week after being stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced the reunion in a Tuesday Facebook post. Deputies have arrested one person and identified two others linked to the alleged crime, according to the post.

Penny, a Nigerian Dwarf goat, was taken from the fair around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to deputies. The three individuals were spotted with Penny at a Walmart in Lacey shortly afterwards.

Crime Stoppers of South Sound asked the public for help identifying the three individuals on Sunday. Images from the Walmart showed a woman and two men with the goat.

Deputies credited the arrest to several tips they received, according to the post.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Grays Harbor Dispatch at 360-533-8765 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.