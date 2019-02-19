Baby Gripe Water sold at Dollar General recalled

Baby Gripe Water sold at Dollar General stores is being recalled due to a possible choking hazard, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice.

Manufacturer Kingston Pharma is voluntarily recalling all lots of DG Baby Gripe Water because it has "the presence of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid," the notice said.

According to the product packaging, the herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts can relieve occasional stomach discomfort from gas, colic, fussiness, hiccups and teething.

"Use of the product should not be considered hazardous but could result in difficulty when swallowing the product for sensitive individuals," the notice states. "To date, Kingston Pharma LLC has received one report of a one-week old infant having difficulty when swallowing the product and three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid."

The recalled product is sold in 4-ounce amber bottles and comes with an oral syringe, with UPC Code 8 5495400246 3. The product was distributed throughout the country by Dollar General Corporation.

Consumers who have the affected product should stop using and contact a healthcare provider if they or their children have "any problems that may be related to taking or using this product," the notice states.

To report adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with this product or to ask questions regarding the recall, call Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky at 844-724-7347 or email Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.

