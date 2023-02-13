Baby gym recall: Nearly 500K products could pose choking hazard

Nearly 500,000 children’s activity gyms are being recalled due to a choking hazard, according to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissions.

Skip Hop is recalling its Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the product can “detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.”

In the U.S., 472,850 of the company's products were recalled, the CPSC reported on Feb. 9. In addition, 23,280 of gyms were sold in Canada and 2,240 were sold in Mexico.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

What item was recalled?

The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons, according to the CPSC. The cloud attaches to the gym via a plastic ring.

The style number is 307150.

The UPC number is 879674025721.

Is there a refund?

Consumers should remove the raindrops by cutting them off with scissors, take a photo of the toy with the raindrops removed and submit the photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off at www.skiphoprecall.com.

Consumers will be issued a $10 gift card and a free shipping code.

Questions? Call Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 or visit www.skiphop.com and click on “Product Recalls.”

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

