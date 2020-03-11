Baby had cocaine, meth in bloodstream, CA police say. Her parents were arrested

A 9-month-old baby had cocaine and methamphetamine in her bloodstream, California health officials say.

The West Covina Police Department got a call Wednesday morning that a 9-month-old was “suffering from respiratory distress,” according to a police news release.

“Officers worked with the hospital staff, ultimately determining that the child had detectable levels of cocaine and methamphetamine in her bloodstream,” the news release states. “Officers placed the child into protective custody, which ensured lifesaving care.”

Officials later searched the parents’ home and car and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the news release. The drugs were “in plain view and in a location easily accessible to a child,” police said.

Erin Jill Maloney, 37, and Richard A Rapp, 34, were both arrested on charges of felony child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, according to the news release. The child is in stable condition.