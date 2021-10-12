These baby hairs are temporary tattoos

These are the Neu Baby Hairs tattoos by Neu Baby. They were created as an easy and fun alternative to styling baby hairs and edges. The tattoos are applied on the forehead to help care for your natural hairline. This makes them a great styling option for those with traction alopecia or hair loss from wigs or extensions. The baby hairs come in a variety of styles and colors to match different hair types and textures. They are even available in a few neon shades as well. The tattoos are waterproof and should last up to seven days with proper care. For more, visit: https://www.itsneubaby.com/ https://www.instagram.com/neu.baby/