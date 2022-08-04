New baby hippo at Ohio zoo
The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a hippopotamus. The mother became pregnant even though she was on birth control. (Aug. 4)
The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care in a news release.
The baby hippopotamus weighed at least 60 pounds and is already walking.
The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
