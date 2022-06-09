‘Baby Holly’ dropped off at Arizona church by nomadic religious group

(The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Investigators say that “Baby Holly”, who has been found alive more than 40 years after her parents were murdered, was dropped off at an Arizona church by female members of a nomadic religious group.

Texas officials released the never-before shared information after a woman who vanished as an infant when her parents were killed in 1980 was finally identified.

The youngster disappeared along with her parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr, who were last heard from by relatives in October 1980; their fates remained a mystery until earlier this year, when genealogists identified the decades-old remains of a John and Jane Doe, found in 1981 in a wooded area near Houston, as the couple.

It was determined they’d been murdered - but no remains of an infant had been located with or near the bodies. No one knew what had happened to Baby Holly.

Until this week, when investigators tracked down the now-adult woman in Oklahoma and helped reunite her virtually with her family.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office did not take any questions during a press conference on Thursday, citing an ongoing criminal investigation in the case. But they did ask the public for any information that could help solve the Clouses’ murders and clear up Baby Holly’s journey.

Investigators shared the few details they had.

The Cold Case and Missing Persons unit, created last year by Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton, began taking cases “in December of 2021; this case came in right after we started taking cases,” First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said Thursday.

“Baby Holly was left in a church in Arizona and was taken into their care ... The family that raised Holly are not suspects in this case. Two women who identified themselves as members of a nomadic religious group brought Holly to the church. They were wearing white robes and they were barefoot.”

They said they were members of a religious group that believed in “separation for male and female members, practiced vegetarian habits and not using or wearing leather goods.”

The women “indicated they had given up a baby before, at a laundromat.

“It is believed that this particular group travelled around southwest United States, including Arizona, california and possibly Texas. There were sightings of this religious group around Yuma, Arizona in the early 1980s. The women members would be seen around town at various points, asking for food.”

In late December 1980 or early January 1981, relatives of the Clouses received a phone call from someone identifying herself as ‘Sister Susan’ – who explained she was calling from Los Angeles, California and wanted to return Tina and Dean’s car to their family,”Mr Webster said. “She further stated that Tina and Dean had joined their religious group and no longer wanted to have contact with their families. They were also giving up all of their possessions.”

Mr Webster said the woman asked for money in exchange for returning the car; the family agreed but contacted local authorities. The missing couple’s relatives set up a meeting with “Sister Susan” at the Daytona Racetrack in Florida.

They encountered two or three women and “possibly one male,” Mr Webster said; the individuals also appeared to be members of the religious group.

Authorities “reportedly took the women into custody, but there is no record of a police report on file that has been found as of yet,” Mr Webster said – a situation not uncommon for such an old case.

The returned car belonged to the missing man’s mother; it was described as a 1978 two-door, red burgundy AMC Concord, Mr Webster said.

He added that authorities believed the couple “were likely murdered in December 1980 or early January 1981.”

“If you have any information regarding these murders, we ask that you come forward,” Mr Webster said. “Even if it’s a piece of information that may not be concrete evidence, we need to find pieces of the puzzle to solve this crime.”