‘Baby Holly Marie’ found alive more than 40 years after parents murdered in Houston

In 1981, two people were found murdered in a wooded area in Houston, identified four decades later through genetic testing as Tina, 17, and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., 21, who had vanished from Dallas after moving from Florida. Their daughter, Holly Marie, was nowhere to be found.

This week, the now-42-year-old Holly was tracked down at work in Oklahoma on what would have been her dad’s 63rd birthday.

The Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Miss­ing Per­sons Unit announced Thursday that Holly had been identified, without revealing details on how they found her.

Officials painted a vague picture of two women, barefoot, wearing white robes and belonging to a “nomadic religious group” who dropped Holly off at an Arizona church. From there, the baby was taken into the custody of the church and raised by parents who are not considered suspects, Brent Webster, Texas’ first assistant attorney general, said at a press conference Thursday.

The religious group, Webster said, believed in the separation of men and women, kept vegetarian and refused to wear leather goods.

Months after the Crouses were last heard from in October 1980, a woman who identified herself as Sister Susan called their families from Los Angeles and said they had their car and would return it to Florida for a cost. The Crouses had joined their religious group, Sister Susan claimed, were relinquishing all possessions and wanted nothing to do with their families anymore.

At the Daytona Race Track in Florida, the Crouses’ relatives met two or three women, again wearing white robes, Webster said Thursday. The women were allegedly taken into custody, but Texas investigators have not been able to find corresponding police reports, possibly because of how much time has lapsed.

Webster would not say whether the religious group was responsible for the Crouses’ murders or whether the women were the ones who found Holly, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

Since investigators found her Tuesday, Holly has already been in contact with her parents’ family.

“After finally being able to reunite with Holly, I dreamed about her and my sister, Tina last night,” her aunt, Sherry Linn Green, said in a statement.

“In my dream, Tina was laying on the floor rolling around and laughing and playing with Holly like I saw them do many times before when they lived with me prior to moving to Texas. I believe Tina’s finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family. I personally am so relieved to know Holly is alive and well and was well cared for, but also torn up by it all. That baby was her life.”

Questions still remain though: what happened to Tina, who had been strangled, and Dean, who was beaten to death? Who killed them? Why were their bodies found in Houston when they were supposed to be in Dallas? Who actually found the baby?

“We know that with advancements in technology and the hard work and dedication of law enforcement, we can get answers, even after four decades,” John Bischoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled that Holly will now have the chance to connect with her biological family who has been searching for her for so long. We hope that this is source of encouragement for other families who have missing loved ones and reminds us all to never give up.”

Anyone with information on Holly Marie or the Crouses’ murder is asked to contact the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.