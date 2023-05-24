Baby hospitalized after pepper spray attack

May 24—A 7-month-old baby was hospitalized in serious condition after being pepper sprayed during an argument between the infant's mother and a 19-year-old assailant.

According to a St. Marys Police report, Amiera Ford intentionally sprayed the baby and her 17-year-old mother as the mother was trying to secure her baby in a car seat on May 19.

Paramedics were already on the scene when police arrived. The baby was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System Hospital in St. Marys.

The baby girl's face was swollen, her eyes were shut and she was struggling to breathe, according to the arrest report.

Witnesses told police the mother, Keala Herring, was leaving her residence on Pinedale Court when Ford came into the driveway yelling she wanted to fight her. Herring told Ford she did not want to fight and would defend herself with pepper spray if necessary.

Ford, 19, responded by saying, "Oh, you're going to pepper spray me?" before using pepper spray given to her as Herring was trying to place her baby into a car seat in the back seat.

Ford fled the scene after learning police had been called.

Herring told police Ford followed her home before the incident and parked outside waiting for her to come outside to fight. When Herring tried to leave her home, Ford and several individuals with her got out of a black SUV and attacked her, according to the report.

A friend's son tried to protect Herring as they attempted to punch her. Another person threw a set of keys with a small bottle of pepper spray attached to Ford, which she used to spray Herring and her baby, according to the report.

A witness screamed for Ford to stop spraying the baby, but she continued to spray anyway, according to the report.

Authorities later tracked Ford to the Lake Point apartments in Kingsland, where she was arrested around 9:30 p.m.

Arresting officers told Ford she was under arrest for battery, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

After she was read her Miranda rights, she denied she was the attacker and said she did not pepper spray a baby.