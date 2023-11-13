Baby Indi Gregory dies after life support is withdrawn

Indi Gregory died on Monday after her life support was withdrawn - FAMILY HANDOUT/PA

Indi Gregory, the eight-month-old baby at the centre of a legal battle between her parents and the NHS, has died after her life support was withdrawn, her family said.

Indi was critically ill with an incurable genetic mitochondrial condition and staff at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham said they could do no more for her.

She was transferred from the hospital to a hospice on Saturday after the Court of Appeal dismissed a legal challenge on Friday from her parents Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, who wanted to take their daughter home before her life support was withdrawn.

In a statement released through Christian Concern, who supported the parents in their legal efforts, Mr Gregory said his daughter’s life ended at 1.45am on Monday in her mother’s arms.

He said: “Claire and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed. The NHS and the Courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi’s dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged.

“They did succeed in taking Indi’s body and dignity, but they can never take her soul. They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born.

“Claire held her for her final breaths.”

Staff at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham said they could not do any more for baby Indi - FAMILY HANDOUT/REUTERS

Last week, lawyers representing Mr Gregory and Ms Staniforth asked a High Court judge to allow Indi to be transferred to a hospital in Rome for emergency specialist treatment.

But Mr Justice Peel denied the request in a ruling on Thursday. Allowing medics to withdraw life support, the judge said the medical evidence was “unanimous and clear”.

Doctors had argued any further treatment was futile and would prolong Indi’s suffering.

Indi, who was born on Feb 24, was receiving round-the-clock treatment for her condition, which prevents cells in the body producing energy.

Baby Indi with her parents Claire Staniforth and Dean Gregory in the Queen's Medical Centre - FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.