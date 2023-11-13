‘Baby Jane Doe’ found in 1988 identified as 5-year-old Kenyatta Odom; mother, then-boyfriend charged

The little girl whose body was found at an illegal dump site in Ware County has been identified and her mother and the mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time are facing charges in the child’s murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that DNA genome sequencing led to investigators identifying the girl, known for decades as “Baby Jane Doe,” as 5-year-old Kenyatta Odom.

Evelyn Odom, Kenyatta’s mother (who is also known as Zmecca Luciana) and Ulyster Sanders Sr., 61, are facing the following charges:

Felony murder

Cruelty to children - 1st degree

Aggravated battery - family violence

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Concealing death of another

Action News Jax told you in December when the GBI made a renewed push for information in the case.

We are seeking help in identifying this little girl found in Ware County on 12/21/1988.



Anyone w/ info is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. Tips also taken on our website at https://t.co/z0VG6liyxb or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. pic.twitter.com/CjqvcEd8gz — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 29, 2022

Investigators say the little girl died about one to three months before her body was found in a wooden box on the side of the road.

Carol Schweitzer with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Action News Jax in 2015 a trucker found the box on December 21, 1988, off Duncan Bridge Road in Millwood, which is northwest of Waycross.

New images were released of Baby Jane Doe in 2017. The GBI told Action News Jax in 2017 she was in a brown baby blanket placed in a gym bag that was in a cement-filled suitcase that was stuffed into a TV console cabinet at an illegal dump site.

GBI said in December the little girl had pierced ears and was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem.

Clothes Baby Jane Doe was wearing

Our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reported in March that a newspaper clipping from the Albany Herald was found near the TV cabinet, leading investigators to believe the girl had a connection to Albany, Ga.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. Tips can also be sent in through the GBI’s website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

