Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene, Fort Worth police say

Sundance Square security filed a report Saturday for the theft of baby Jesus from the nativity scene on the Sundance Square Plaza stage, according to Fort Worth police.

An unknown person reportedly took the baby Jesus from the nativity scene between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.

Sundance Square released a photo of the theft on its Instagram page, but police had not identified any suspects as of Sunday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Central Criminal Investigation unit will conduct the investigation.