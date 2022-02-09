🌱 Baby Left In Car In Parking Lot + Health Aide Says Not Guilty

Happy Thursday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

A Queens woman was charged with child endangerment after allegedly leaving her eight-month-old baby alone in a car in the Green Acres Mall parking lot. Moesha Hamilton-Prince, 24, was arrested after someone noticed the baby, who was unharmed, and called 911. (Patch) Tickets for the Belmont Stakes will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The capacity for the third leg of the Triple Crown will be 50,000 spectators and be held on Saturday, June 11. (Patch) The home health aide who allegedly hit a dementia patient on the head before the 83-year-old Garden City man bled to death told detectives she didn't mean to hurt him. Gail Godwin, 62, of Bay Shore, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Nassau County Court to an indictment for manslaughter, assault, tampering with physical evidence and endangering an incompetent or physically disabled person. (Subscription: Newsday)

Hewlett Elementary School Friendship Boutique , Hewlett Woodmere School District

Hewlett Theater Company Winter Play, 4 p.m., Hewlett High School

Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department responded to an overturned car at Broadway and Carman avenues on Tuesday night. All occupants were able to escape. (Facebook)

COVID-19 testing hours at Woodmere Education Center were changed today to 1 to 2 p.m., one Johnson Place, Woodmere. (Facebook)

Valley Stream Central’s girls’ basketball team narrowly lost against Westbury on Feb. 1, 43-39. (LI Herald)

