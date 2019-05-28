What Will My Baby Look Like? Science Provides Some Clues

There are so many things expecting parents wonder about during pregnancy. Will the baby be healthy? What will we name them? And, the most fun to think about: What will our baby look like? Certain genes can help parents make educated guesses about traits and characteristics their kid will inherit, like eye color. And yet genetics is full of surprises that can cause brunette parents to make suspiciously blond babies, among other things. Although newborns may look like one parent or the other, they might also look like neither — probably not because of the milkman but rather a result of the complex polygenic traits being passed down.

“The whole purpose of the human species is survival, so it’s really important that we are unique and different with every new conception,” Dr. Mandy Katz-Jaffe, Scientific and Genetics Director at CCRM Fertility, says. “We’re really not able to predict how a baby will look exactly because we don’t know how that reshuffling will go.”

The way this works is when a sperm and egg cell join together and are fertilized, they create a single cell with 23 pairs of chromosomes — 46 chromosomes altogether. This embryo then divides into new cells over and over again to eventually form a fetus, baby, and developing child. Every time a couple conceives another kid, the same process occurs, but the chromosomes get shuffled in a different way, a process scientists refer to as recombination.

“Unless you happen to be identical twins, you and your siblings didn’t inherit identical chromosomes from each of your parents,” Dr. Alison Chubb, senior product scientist at 23andMe, explains.

That said, genetics can help parents can make educated guesses about what their babies will look like. Some of these guesses are easier than others. If mom, dad, and both sets of grandparents have blue eyes, there’s a good chance their offspring will too. Geneticists used to suspect that traits like eye color were single-gene traits, meaning that if one parent had brown eyes and the other had blue, their kids would have brown eyes because the gene for brown eyes is dominant, whereas the gene for blue eyes is recessive. Scientists now know it’s more complicated than that, and there are at least eight genes involved in eye color. The OCA2 gene controls almost three quarters of the blue-brown color spectrum, but there’s evidence that other genes can override it in rare instances.

Hair color works in a similar way. The amount of melanin in hair determines hair color, which is often controlled by the MC1R gene, which most people have two copies of. However, scientists have also discovered an additional 20-plus genes that influence hair color, and that in some cases the MC1R gene can become deactivated, which can result in strawberry blond, auburn, or red hair. When both copies are turned off, this produces very red hair in a baby.

Although darker shades are associated with dominant alleles and fairer or redder shades with recessive ones, that doesn’t mean a brunette parent will have a brunette baby. If their partner also has brown hair, there is a strong possibility their baby could have brown hair, but there are many genes at play. If both parents have a recessive hair gene, as well, and those match up in the recombination process of conception, it’s anyone’s guess.

Freckles, dimples, earlobes, hairlines, male pattern baldness, and curly hair are all additional traits parents can make educated guesses about based on documented patterns on inheritance in genetics — but they’re subject to the same caveats as hair and eye color, in addition to new ones. Freckles, for instance, are thought to be controlled mostly by the MC1R gene as well, but environment has an impact on the number of freckles and size. Baldness is believed to be passed on by second- or third-degree relatives — that is, relatives who share 25 and 12.5 percent of genes, respectively — but not always. And curly hair is a result of many genes at play, but those vary based on what part of the world people live in.

Trying to predict what a baby will look like using genetics isn’t exactly a fool’s errand. It’s just that kids are full of surprises even when they’re still developing in the womb. Katz-Jaffe understands why parents wonder what their baby will look like, but it’s important to not put too much stock in that guess or worry if it’s wrong.

