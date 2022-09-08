Baby reported missing for hours after running Jeep stolen from gas station, TX cops say

UPDATE: The 6-month-old baby boy was found safe at a relative’s home, according to local news reports.

Now authorities are investigating whether the child was in the Jeep when it was reported stolen, KTRK reported.

The relative heard the baby was “missing” on T.V. news, then called to report the baby was safe, according to KPRC.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office have described the incident as “very fluid,” KHOU reported.

The original story is below.

A 6-month-old was missing for hours after a running Jeep was stolen at a Texas gas station, according to local authorities. The infant had been alone inside the vehicle.

An adult man reported he left the black 2018 Jeep Cherokee running to go inside the convenience store early Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

That’s when he said “unknown males entered the vehicle and fled in his vehicle,” Gonzalez said at 6:41 a.m. on Twitter. The infant was taken, too.

About an hour later, Gonzalez updated the public to say the Jeep Cherokee had been found in a neighborhood about two miles southeast of the gas station.

The baby was still missing, he said.

“Help us bring this beautiful baby home,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the baby was found safe.

Gonzalez said more information will be released later Thursday.

