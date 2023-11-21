Baby murder accused called his son 'the prophet'

A father called his three-week-old baby "Mohammed the prophet" during a fatal attack on his newborn, a court has heard.

Kadees Mohammed, 30, from Birmingham, also attacked his wife and mother with an iron when they tried to protect the newborn.

Mr Mohammed is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court accused of murdering his son on 18 October, 2022.

The defendant, who denies all charges, appeared via video-link at the hearing.

Mr Mohammed, who is currently at the Tamarind Centre psychiatric hospital, denies murder, manslaughter and two charges of wounding with intent.

On Tuesday, the jury watched video footage of a police interview with Mr Mohammed's wife, Mehwish Mubashir.

Warning - this article contains distressing content

She told officers her husband flung their baby, Mohammed Ibrahim, to the floor at their home on Dovey Road in Sparkhill.

Ms Mubashir said she woke up at 03:00 GMT on 18 October and saw her husband bent over their son on the carpet, while repeating "Allahu Akbar", meaning "God is great".

However, Ms Mubashir felt that it wasn't her husband's voice, as it was "loud", "shaking", and "unlike Kadees".

"His whole expression had changed. He didn't look the same," she said via an interpreter.

Although she had not seen what her husband had done to the baby, she said she had a feeling he was strangling their son.

She told police she managed to snatch her baby back from her husband, before unlocking the door and running into the bedroom belonging to her mother-in-law, Raqya Bi.

"I was so scared I just fell on the floor and he snatched the baby back from me," Ms Mubashir said.

She told officers Mr Mohammed then started to shake and swing the baby, flinging him to the floor where he landed near the skirting board.

The father-of-two then picked up an iron that was in his mother's bedroom, hitting his wife twice on the head and his mother once on the head.

The three-week-old baby was killed at his home on Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham

At one point during the altercation, Mr Mohammed tightly gripped his wife's head between his hands, leaving her with bruises on her face.

"There was so much power in his fingers," she said. "I couldn't believe it was Kadees holding me like that. He's never hurt me. He was always so loving, so affectionate."

Ms Mubashir started sobbing after telling police that her husband used to say she was the most important person in the world.

She added: "I always used to think I couldn't have a better husband than Kadees. We had a very very good relationship."

Ms Mubashir told officers her husband used to promise that if anybody ever tried to harm his children, he would "hit them".

Kadees Mohammed said to his wife "say that Mohammed the prophet is here" during the attack

Ms Mubashir told police about a struggle she had with her husband as she tried to stop him grabbing the baby.

She also told how a neighbour tried to get the baby off him, but he would not let go.

She confirmed to police baby Mohammed was healthy and had no cuts, injuries, or bruises prior to that night.

During the interview, Ms Mubashir also said that during the attack, her husband repeatedly told her: "Just say that Mohammed the prophet is here."

The jury heard neighbours claimed Mr Mohammed said "My baby is the prophet" when they rushed to the property after the incident.

Prosecutor Harpreet Sandu KC said that there was "no dispute" about the defendant killing his son

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Harpreet Sandu KC said that there was "no dispute" about the defendant killing his son and seriously injuring his wife and mother.

Instead, he said the case would focus on the defendant's mental state during the run-up to the killing.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk