Baby names we could see vanish this year and those blazing ahead in 2024
The nation's top digital parenting resource has released its annual list of most-popular baby names for 2024, this time including data on names we could see vanish this year.
The State of Baby Names initiative run by BabyCenter has been analyzing information submitted by parents for 20 years, which many expectant couples turn to for help with family planning.
Here's what was popular in 2023, what is popular going into 2024 and what we may never see resurface.
Baby names that could go extinct this year
Overall - girl names favored when millennials were being born have been falling year after year the past decade, while names ending with "-aden," popular for boys throughout the 2000s, have also seen a major decline, according to BabyCenter.
Here are 10 names from each category we may not see much of in the future.
Girl names at risk of extinction
Brooke (down 198 spots)
Blake (down 185 spots)
Mckenzie (down 184 spots)
Brooklynn (down 182 spots)
Charli (down 179 spots)
Raegan (down 161 spots)
Mckenna (down 150 spots)
Finley (down 144 spots)
Amanda (down 131 spots)
Michelle (down 129 spots)
Boy names at risk of extinction
Julius (down 189 spots)
Jaiden (down 151 spots)
Johnny (down 150 spots)
Raiden (down 147 spots)
Reid (down 143 spots)
Brady (down 114 spots)
Nasir (down 114 spots)
Ronan (down 104 spots)
Bradley (down 104 spots)
Clayton (down 102 spots)
You can read the full list here.
'I will never understand': NFL reporter Doug Kyed announces death of 2-year-old daughter
The most-popular baby names going into 2024
Updated in real-time, BabyCenter has released the top 100 names already off to a great start this year.
See the full list here.
Girls names blazing in 2024
Olivia
Isabella
Amelia
Sophia
Emma
Charlotte
Ava
Ellie
Aurora
Luna
Boy names blazing in 2024
Noah
Liam
Oliver
Elijah
Mateo
Lucas
Asher
Ezra
Michael
James
Watch: Deaf 3-year-old girl's adorable reaction to watching 'Barbie with ASL' is going viral
2023's most-popular baby names
We have a better idea of what the most-popular baby names were in 2023 since data was collected and analyzed month after month. Notice that many of the names leading this year were also in the lead last year.
Here are the top 10 from each category, but you can view the full list of 100 here.
Girl names popular in 2023
Olivia
Emma
Amelia
Sophia
Charlotte
Ava
Isabella
Mia
Luna
Evelyn
Boy names popular in 2023
Noah
Liam
Oliver
Elijah
Mateo
Lucas
Levi
Leo
Ezra
Luca
Kyte Baby: Company under fire for denying mom's request to work from preemie son's hospital
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most popular baby names of 2024 and those we could see vanish