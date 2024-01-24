Baby names we could see vanish this year and those blazing ahead in 2024

The nation's top digital parenting resource has released its annual list of most-popular baby names for 2024, this time including data on names we could see vanish this year.

The State of Baby Names initiative run by BabyCenter has been analyzing information submitted by parents for 20 years, which many expectant couples turn to for help with family planning.

Here's what was popular in 2023, what is popular going into 2024 and what we may never see resurface.

Baby names that could go extinct this year

Overall - girl names favored when millennials were being born have been falling year after year the past decade, while names ending with "-aden," popular for boys throughout the 2000s, have also seen a major decline, according to BabyCenter.

Here are 10 names from each category we may not see much of in the future.

Girl names at risk of extinction

Brooke (down 198 spots)

Blake (down 185 spots)

Mckenzie (down 184 spots)

Brooklynn (down 182 spots)

Charli (down 179 spots)

Raegan (down 161 spots)

Mckenna (down 150 spots)

Finley (down 144 spots)

Amanda (down 131 spots)

Michelle (down 129 spots)

Boy names at risk of extinction

Julius (down 189 spots)

Jaiden (down 151 spots)

Johnny (down 150 spots)

Raiden (down 147 spots)

Reid (down 143 spots)

Brady (down 114 spots)

Nasir (down 114 spots)

Ronan (down 104 spots)

Bradley (down 104 spots)

Clayton (down 102 spots)

You can read the full list here.

'I will never understand': NFL reporter Doug Kyed announces death of 2-year-old daughter

The most-popular baby names going into 2024

Mother holds newborn baby.

Updated in real-time, BabyCenter has released the top 100 names already off to a great start this year.

See the full list here.

Girls names blazing in 2024

Olivia

Isabella

Amelia

Sophia

Emma

Charlotte

Ava

Ellie

Aurora

Luna

Boy names blazing in 2024

Noah

Liam

Oliver

Elijah

Mateo

Lucas

Asher

Ezra

Michael

James

Watch: Deaf 3-year-old girl's adorable reaction to watching 'Barbie with ASL' is going viral

2023's most-popular baby names

We have a better idea of what the most-popular baby names were in 2023 since data was collected and analyzed month after month. Notice that many of the names leading this year were also in the lead last year.

Here are the top 10 from each category, but you can view the full list of 100 here.

Girl names popular in 2023

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Sophia

Charlotte

Ava

Isabella

Mia

Luna

Evelyn

Boy names popular in 2023

Noah

Liam

Oliver

Elijah

Mateo

Lucas

Levi

Leo

Ezra

Luca

Kyte Baby: Company under fire for denying mom's request to work from preemie son's hospital

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most popular baby names of 2024 and those we could see vanish