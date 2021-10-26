‘Baby Number 4 Tonight’: Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara with a Romantic Dinner for Her 36th Birthday

Russell Wilson has outdone himself again for his wife Ciara’s birthday.

Monday, Oct. 25, marked the day that Ciara turned 36 years old and to commemorate the day of her birth, Wilson took her to a nice dinner. The three-minute video starts off with the couple in an elevator being taken to the top so that they can overlook the city of Seattle. When they get to their floor, the doors open up and immediately Ciara lets out a loud “Woah.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

As she walks around saying how “pretty” everything looks, the video shows the intimate setting that Wilson had created. Everything on the floor was decorated with a bunch of candles, several bouquets of red, and white roses in addition to a trail of rose petals on the floor.

Eventually, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback starts recording Ciara walking around the rest of the building and going down a set of stairs to see another room filled with red, white and black balloons. When she sees the room, a beaming Ciara says “Oh my gosh. What the heck,” then turns to her husband and says, “This is amazing.”

Then she sits down and Wilson, who now can’t be seen but can be heard, says, “So we have a special date night tonight me and you. A little dinner on top of Seattle and a little movie time too. I know you love ‘The Crown’ so we’ll watch ‘The Crown’ and have some dessert and then some more dessert later. I love you.”

In the caption, Ciara continues thanking her husband “for loving me the way you do.” She wrote, “I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much! #BirthDayGirl #Forever21 #SpaceNeedleForTwo.”

In Wilson’s post, he uploaded eight photos of Ciara, some with her friends, some with him and their children and some by herself. Then he continued his romantic gesture by describing why she is “Perfect in every way,” in the caption.

One fan reacting to the video said the couple would be making “Baby number four tonight.” They currently have a blend of three children, including a daughter and son together. Ciara also has an older son with rapper Future.

In more social media comments, someone else wrote, “He keeps a permanent smile on her face!!!” Another fan said, “Russell needs to start a class and teach men how to love a WOMAN happy birthday queen.”

Ciara and Russell celebrated five years of marriage earlier this year and their relationship has been a model one for some who also desire to have a healthy relationship.