Baby OK after carjacking

Mar. 14—HIGH POINT — A 9-month-old child was in a car that was stolen outside the mother's residence in east High Point on Sunday afternoon, but the infant was not hurt.

The mother was letting her Honda Accord warm up about 12:40 p.m. at Brentwood Crossing, on Brentwood Street south of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and stepped back inside her apartment, according to the High Point Police Department. She left her baby strapped inside the car.

She soon went back outside to find that the car was gone, police said.

Police saw two teenage boys in the area, stopped them and found they had the keys to the stolen car, which they shortly found with the child still inside.

The boys — one 16 years old and the other 14 years old — were charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft. They were taken to a juvenile detention center in Greensboro.

Due to the ages of the boys, no further information regarding their identity will be released, police said Monday.