Baby orangutan born in French zoo
A baby orangutan was born on January 22 at the Amneville zoo in eastern France. The mother, Putri, gave birth six years after her last baby, Tupai, was born.
A baby orangutan was born on January 22 at the Amneville zoo in eastern France. The mother, Putri, gave birth six years after her last baby, Tupai, was born.
The hunter saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but plenty of critics voiced opposition as to the plight of the troublesome gator.
MORAGA, Calif. — The residents of the San Francisco Bay Area go to great lengths to accommodate the wealth of wildlife around them. A sign at a playground in Moraga, a 35-minute drive from San Francisco, advises parents that rattlesnakes are “important members of the natural community” and to give the snakes “respect.” Across the Bay in the San Francisco suburb of Burlingame, an animal shelter has rescued a family of skunks from a construction hole, a chameleon from power lines and nursed back t
The wolf gained attention in December after the border wall blocked his path into Mexico. Mr. Goodbar is now recovering from a gunshot wound.
Peacocks could be on the outs in some South Florida neighborhoods after the Miami-Dade commission agreed to loosen a law protecting the birds. While the 20-year-old law still protects peacocks from harm, commissioners agreed Tuesday to allow cities to opt out if they present appropriate plans to humanely remove the divisive birds from areas where they're not wanted, the Miami Herald reported. “In my district, we learn to live with these peacocks,” said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, representing Palmetto Bay, which has designated itself a bird sanctuary.
Here's what New Yorkers should know if they want their adventure in the Sunshine State to go swimmingly.
(Bloomberg) -- A Massachusetts-based startup that captures carbon dioxide directly from the air has raised $80 million from investors, including Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat
Readers share their views on the solace and hope found in libraries; Port St. Lucie projects, yay and nay; and 'seagrass mitigation banks'
Officials said the renewal of the Boise-area hot springs closure, which was first announced in July, is for health and safety reasons.
ST. PETERSBURG — The wood storks are ready when El Cap opens. By 11 a.m., just ahead of the lunch rush, the hulking birds creep into the parking lot of the burger joint. They plot break-ins at the trash cans behind the restaurant and peer at incoming diners with beady black eyes. El Cap has posted signs advising folks not to feed the bald-headed birds, which are a protected species. But a ...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reconsider its plan to buy a new multi-billion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Postal Service on Wednesday urging it to hold a new hearing on its 10-year contract with Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion or more to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. White House Council on Environmental Quality chair Brenda Mallory said in a letter https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/USPS_letter_02022022.pdf that EPA "has communicated grave concerns with the adequacy of the environmental review that the USPS has conducted to date."
A solar flare that erupted Saturday evening could mean some Americans may see the northern lights Wednesday evening.
The appearance of tracks in your snowy backyard can you leave you guessing about what wildlife made them.
The Texas governor says he can't guarantee people will have power through a cold snap, despite assuring them they would in November
After hunters killed a record 23 resident wolves, commissioners voted unanimously to end the hunt early near the park.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
The change horseshoe crab populations measurements would use the "best available science," Fish and Wildlife says, while groups fear harm to red knots
Get an early look at how the storm system timeline could unfold on Thursday and Friday. The timing is important. The rain and wintry mix could change over to snow more quickly or more slowly than what is shown here.
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Part of a major expressway collapsed on Tuesday above a construction site in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo where Spain's Acciona SA was excavating a tunnel for a new subway line. No casualties were reported, but it was the latest setback for a much-delayed project that has become a symbol of dysfunctional public construction in Latin America's largest economy. Television images showed a lane of the Marginal Tiete expressway caving into a widening pit alongside the construction site of the tunnel under a nearby river for the planned Line 6.The Sao Paulo state metro operator said on its website that tunnels dug for the new subway project had been flooded.
The pollutants include multiple types of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
You can cruise the high seas for as long as you please.