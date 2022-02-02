Baby orangutan born in French zoo

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reconsider its plan to buy a new multi-billion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Postal Service on Wednesday urging it to hold a new hearing on its 10-year contract with Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion or more to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. White House Council on Environmental Quality chair Brenda Mallory said in a letter https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/USPS_letter_02022022.pdf that EPA "has communicated grave concerns with the adequacy of the environmental review that the USPS has conducted to date."