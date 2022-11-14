Baby otter saved from side of busy Aberdeenshire road

A baby otter is being cared for after being rescued from the side of a busy road.

The otter - thought to be about a month old - was found near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire at the weekend, with traffic narrowly missing her.

Her rescuers wrapped the otter in a towel and took her to safety after advice from a local animal charity.

The otter will remain at the New Arc rescue centre near Ellon for at least the next 12 months.

One of the original rescuers, Laurie Lee, said: "We found her at the side of the road. It was dark, she wasn't running away, and passing cars were only narrowly missing her.

"At first, we didn't know what to do. My friend suggested calling New Arc for help and baby otter remained close to us on the grassy verge at the side of the road.

"We thought her mum might appear from the long grass, but she didn't."

Keith Marley from New Arc (North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre) gave guidance on what to do.

"At this point, the baby otter was climbing up my leg," Laurie said.

"Knowing that we couldn't leave her, I wrapped her in towel and travelled to my friend's house where her partner and two sons made a bed from a box with extra towels to keep warm.

"I called Keith again to say that she was safe, and we arranged for him to collect her."

Mr Marley said the otter - now named Baby Belle - was about five weeks old.

"She is on a specialised formula substitute milk and will soon be introduced to a milky fish soup," he explained.

"She will remain here at the centre for at least the next 12 months. Once she is old enough to be weaned and on a fish diet she will be introduced to one of our otter enclosures."

He added: "The name 'Baby Belle' came about after I first lifted her up to examine her and saw what appeared to be fresh blood on the towel she was on.

"Laurie and friends started laughing as the 'blood stains' were the result of eating a certain brand of cheese in the car prior to rescuing her."