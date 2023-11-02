Baby overdoses on fentanyl twice in one month, Indiana officials say. Mom is charged

An Indiana woman was arrested after officials say her baby overdosed twice within one month, news outlets reported.

Jasmine Clark, of Indianapolis, is charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury but resulting in serious bodily injury, in separate cases, according to court documents.

On July 25, officers responded to a call for an unresponsive 11-month-old, according to WTHR. Police say Clark told them she left the baby with the baby’s father while she went to a grocery store. When she returned, she said the baby wouldn’t wake up.

Police found a “substantial” amount of drugs in the home, and the baby tested positive for fentanyl. However, no arrests were made, the outlet reported.

On Aug. 21, officers were called to the same apartment on reports that the same baby overdosed. When they arrived, the baby was not breathing and had to be revived with Narcan for the second time in a month, according to court records, WXIN reported.

Clark and the baby tested positive for fentanyl and cannabinoids, the outlet reported.

Charges were filed against Clark on Oct. 16, court records show. She was arrested Oct. 31 and given a no-contact order, and a $20,000 bond in each case.

The child’s father, 29-year-old Cartez Morris, is also charged in the case, and police are looking for him, according to WXIN.

Clark is due back in court in December.

Suspected opioid exposure at daycare leaves toddler dead, 3 kids hospitalized, cops say

Toddler exposed to fentanyl in babysitter’s room died, grandfather says. He’s suing

Florida doctor accepted $160K in bribes to prescribe unnecessary fentanyl, feds say