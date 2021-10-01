Baby pandas born in France nearly two months old
The twin pandas born at France's Beauval zoo, who will turn two months old on October 2, have "opened their eyes recently" and now weigh more than 2.8 kg.
A historic backlog of cargo ships stuck off the California coast has spurred shortages and price hikes across the country.
The delivery service, operated by Alphabet-owned company Wing, was suspended after nesting ravens felt threatened by the drones and attacked.
The Joro spider, an invasive species known for spinning gold-colored webs, has spread throughout Georgia and in parts of South Carolina.
Sen. Joe Manchin is heavily invested in the energy industry, raking in $500,000 in 2020 from an energy firm he founded in 1988.
The night sky holds the answers to some of our biggest questions. Aliens?
Earthworms are being spotted in places they've never been seen before and are inching closer and closer to new ground. This has caught the attention of climate scientists who say the invasive invertebrates are slowly depleting terrestrial carbon stocks in the boreal forest.
Officials with the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have been searching for a missing Steller's Sea Eagle named Kodiak since Saturday after the bird escaped from the largest aviary in the United States.
The baby white rhino flapped her ears and huffed for air, stomping her three-toed hoofs into the ground for stability. Lion Country Safari welcomed the wobbly newborn Aziza, meaning precious, to the South Florida attraction on World Rhino Day earlier this month.
Bloom Energy's (BE) hydrogen-powered fuel cells to be now available for commercial usage. The company is likely to start delivering the same from 2022.
ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB has launched the world's fastest electric car charger, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, to plug into the booming demand for electric cars made by Tesla, Hyundai and other automakers. The company is launching the new Terra 360 modular charger as it presses ahead with plans to float its electric vehicle (EV) charging business, which could be valued around $3 billion. The device can charge up to four vehicles at once, and can fully charge any electric car within 15 minutes, ABB said, making it attractive to customers worried about charging times which can run to several hours.
A new species of dinosaur has been found in BrazilThe Kurupi itaata was a 16-foot long predatorIt roamed the country some 70 million years agoFossilised remains were found in Monte AltoLOCATION: MONTE ALTO, BRAZILIt's one of Brazil's richest sites for dinosaur discoveriesNAME: FABIANO VIDOI, PALAEONTOLOGIST:"The bones found were the pelvic bone, three vertebrae, and some that we have not yet identified. A phylogenetic analysis was done with those (pieces) we identified, which then identified which species the animal belonged to, and also allowed us to see that it was a new animal."A model of the Kurupi Itaata will be on displayat Monte Alto's Museum of Palaeontology
Chubby cubbies face off against burly bears in a race to pack on the pounds before winter. It's Fat Bear Week. And we're all winning.
An electric-car battery can weigh thousands of pounds. As more electric cars hit the road, the race is on to find a sustainable way to deal with these batteries once they die. One startup uses a high-tech shredding system to recycle battery waste. But it can't recover all the valuable metals from it just yet.
EV automaker Nikola has signed a memorandum of understanding with a company called Opal Fuels to build and operate hydrogen fueling stations across North America.
If California drought persists, state officials say they will consider imposing mandatory water restrictions.
As reservoir levels drop across much of the West, towns are scrambling to handle the drought, and some experts are worried about the salmon population.
Swiss company ABB, which supplies EV chargers to Ionity and Electrify America, has unveiled what it calls the "world's fastest electric car charger.
Three spearfishermen are fortunate to be alive after they were attacked relentlessly Sunday by a leopard seal in South Africa’s False Bay.