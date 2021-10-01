Baby pandas born in France nearly two months old

Reuters Videos

A new species of dinosaur has been found in BrazilThe Kurupi itaata was a 16-foot long predatorIt roamed the country some 70 million years agoFossilised remains were found in Monte AltoLOCATION: MONTE ALTO, BRAZILIt's one of Brazil's richest sites for dinosaur discoveriesNAME: FABIANO VIDOI, PALAEONTOLOGIST:"The bones found were the pelvic bone, three vertebrae, and some that we have not yet identified. A phylogenetic analysis was done with those (pieces) we identified, which then identified which species the animal belonged to, and also allowed us to see that it was a new animal."A model of the Kurupi Itaata will be on displayat Monte Alto's Museum of Palaeontology